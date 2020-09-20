Fortnite: #FaZe5 open recruitment challenge has content creators grinding like never before

FaZe Clan is undeniably one of the biggest and most well-known esports organizations in the world. They have esports teams in popular video games like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA, Valorant and Fortnite Battle Royale.

They have left no games uncharted and have made their name as one of the most successful gaming brands globally.

As a result, many content creators and professional players attempt to get in touch with them and get good sponsorship deals and a high salary paycheck, while also helping them make a mark in the gaming industry.

To facilitate this, FaZe had announced the #FaZe5 recruitment drive, which encourages gamers and content creators to apply and be a part of the FaZe family.

Gamers from different games had applied for these listings. Fortnite also saw some huge content creators and professional players petition to be part of the FaZe Clan. In this article, we go over three of the biggest names from this game who could potentially join the FaZe Clan.

Three Fortnite content creators who might join FaZe Clan soon

#1 King

King is one of the biggest Fortnite esports players in the world (Image Credit: Accelerated Ideas)

Thiago Lapp, popularly known as King, is a professional Fortnite player and has been a prominent figure in the Fortnite esports scene. He has played the World Cup of Fortnite and been part of many tournaments across the globe.

The 14-year-old from Argentina is known for his quick reflexes in-game, and many pros are vouching for him to be part of FaZe Clan. Even his introduction clip about the bid to join FaZe got 100k likes, which further showcases his fanbase.

#2 Flea

Flea is one of the best build editors in Fortnite (Image credit: YouTube)

Flea is one of the most famous build editors in the game, and his speed of editing and impeccable aim are the most horrifying combination in a player. He recently uploaded a clip doing trick shots in a FaZe-themed map, in the process putting forward his application for the #FAZE5 recruitment.

After doing that, he was trending on YouTube as well as Twitter, and some well-known FaZe Clan members even supported his hashtag.

#3 Nicks

Nicks is one of the most experienced professional players in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

Nicollas Polonio, mostly known as Nicks, might be a darkhorse for many; however, he is an imposing player who loves to showcase creative eliminations in his matches. The 15-year-old has been a part of many esports teams such as W7M and Cloud 9.

Thus, the Brazillian could bring a lot of experience to FaZe at a young age and prove to be a precious asset to the team.

