Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has seen a plethora of new content. This includes the innumerous Marvel superheroes that have arrived on the island, in addition to new POIs, skins and other cosmetics. We have also seen the introduction of various superhero-themed Mythic weapons, including the all new Wolverine Claws mythic ability that was added today.

However, new information about another Marvel character being added to the game has now been released. The character in question is the human-vampire hybrid Blade, who is reportedly going to be released as part of a ‘Night Hunter’ set, during the Halloween themed ‘Fortnitemares’ event this year. The event is expected to go live around 20th October. For Fortnite fans who are acquainted with Blade, acquiring this skin will surely be a no-brainer!

Fortnite Season 4: New Vampire additions introduce Victoria Saint and Blade runner skins in 14.20 update

First and foremost, various Fortnite data-miners have leaked images of ‘Victoria Saint’, which is a Vampire themed skin expected to be released along with the Blade skin. The cosmetic is expected to be a rare skin, which should be available to buy directly from the Fortnite Item Shop.

Victoria Saint skin pic.twitter.com/bHHQOg2RPP — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 23, 2020

Although the images that you see below have been leaked, there is no official date, or even a confirmation, that the skin will actually be released.

All V14.20 New Cosmetics!



Someing messed up lmao#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mXU261MrLr — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) September 23, 2020

However, Fortnite players can expect the outfit to be added soon, considering that it has already been added to the game files.

Bundles Added in v14.20:



- BTS DYNAMITE BUNDLE

- BLADE BUNDLE — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

More importantly, the skin that will excite Marvel-Fortnite fanboys around the world is the ‘Daywalker’ Blade skin, A daywalker refers to a vampire or half vampire, who can walk out in the sunlight without harm.

Unlike the Victoria Saint skin, there are no leaked images of the all new Blade skin. However, as you can see below, notable leakers like FireMonkey have all but confirmed that the skin will be added soon.

v14.20 Patch Notes



Letters spell out "Daywalker" pic.twitter.com/7lpWWOzF1Y — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

For the time being, there is no official confirmation or announcement about the same. However, considering the pace at which Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has progressed, the skin can be expected to release in the coming weeks!