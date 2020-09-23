Fortnite V14.20 update: Complete list of Wolverine Challenges, Wolverine Boss Location, Logan skin, and more 

The highly-anticipated Fortnite V14.20 update has finally arrived in the game.

Downtime is officially over, and servers are now back up, which means that the players can head straight into a match of Fortnite Battle Royale to try out the plethora of new features and challenges that have been added.

From the Fortnite Battle Bus getting a makeover to a brand new Takeover LTM, the V14.20 update is enormous in terms of content. One of the most significant additions is that of Weapon X, aka Wolverine, who is one of the most popular Marvel superheroes.

Data miners have released tons of content related to Wolverine in the latest update, including challenges, a Wolverine Boss, and also a brand new Logan variant:

New Wolverine style named "LOGAN"

Wolverine has a specific set of challenges that are crucial in unlocking his character, and he is also available as an in-game Boss.

Wolverine Boss Location: Where is Wolverine in Fortnite

Wolverine is available in-game as a Boss, and he is located in Weeping Woods.

In order to find Wolverine, players will have to visit the Weeping Woods POI, where Wolverine himself will be waiting deep inside the woods, and is often spotted beside a waterbody:

On eliminating Wolverine, players will get an opportunity to equip the iconic Wolverine Claws Mythic Ability and use them to fend off enemies.

Fortnite V14.20 update: Wolverine Challenges list

Apart from the Weekly Challenges, players will also have exciting new Wolverine Challenges to complete.

Data miners have revealed the Wolverine Challenges for Week 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Week 5, 6, 7, and 8 Challenges for Wolverine

They are as follows:

Week 5 Wolverine Challenges:

Locate a Trask Transport Truck (1)

Week 6 Wolverine Challenges:

Defeat Wolverine (1)

Week 7 Wolverine Challenges:

Defeat Wolverine (1)

Damage with Wolverine's Claws (0/200)

Week 8 Wolverine Challenges:

Defeat Wolverine (1)

Regain health as Wolverine (0/100)

In addition to a Wolverine Boss and Wolverine Challenges, there is also a brand new Logan variant of the Wolverine skin added in-game: