Fortnite V14.20 update: The Daywalker aka Blade to arrive in-game, server downtime and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero season.

So far, the season has been an absolute delight for Marvel fanboys who get to choose from a plethora of popular characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot and Thor among several others. In addition, there are also numerous skins and exciting challenges to complete as several rewards and unlockables are also up for grabs.

A major feature which has been praised is Fortnite's ability to churn out regular updates, and the highly-anticipated V14.20 update is all set to arrive today:

A new update takes over.



v14.20 is scheduled for tomorrow, September 23. Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/iRJwej2S9w — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 22, 2020

Apart from a brand new Takeover LTM, a cryptic message in the Patch Notes also hints at a new Marvel superhero making his way to the game: The Daywalker aka Blade.

Fortnite V14.20 update: The Daywalker arrives?

Downtime for the Fortnite V14.20 update is scheduled for the 23rd of September and will begin at 4 AM ET(8:00 UTC/ 1:30 PM IST).

As it is with most Fortnite updates, expect the servers to be down for a couple of hours once downtime begins.

The patch notes were recently revealed by data miners and include a new Wolverine Boss in Weeping Woods, exclusive Fortnite Birthday challenges and special performances from BTS and Slushii.

However, what really stood out was a cryptic message hidden in the patch notes, which reveal that a popular Marvel superhero could be making his way to the game:

Infos about the patchnotes, and the red letters spell out "Daywalker" pic.twitter.com/m6fs3eVcMb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

The red letters in the Fortnite V14.20 patch notes spell out the word Daywalker. In the Marvel Comics, Daywalker is a reference to the Ultimate Vampire Hunter, aka Blade.

Blade seems to be arriving to Fortnite! In the Patch Notes, red letters spell out Day Walker, a reference to him! https://t.co/6Mkcgtxh58 pic.twitter.com/PHHSypCbgC — Merl (@Merl) September 23, 2020

The badass Marvel character was portrayed by actor Wesley Snipes in the successful Blade Trilogy, which has acquired a cult status of its own.

Further evidence which points towards the arrival of Blade include a cryptic tweet by Donald Mustard, who is known for revealing clues:

‘The world is a vampire...’ — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 19, 2020

While some believe that there will be an exclusive Fortnite Blade skin, others are of the opinion that The Daywalkers could be included in the long rumoured Fortnitemares event.

Image Credits: Reddit

With Blade set to arrive, the hype surrounding Fortnite's latest update could not get anymore real.