Fortnite: Patch v14.20 leaks and update information

Epic has announced that the Fortnite patch v14.20 will be coming soon, and surprisingly there’s already quite a bit of information available for it already. With changes to POIs, new superpowers, new features, and big events planned, there’s a lot you can know about before the next Fortnite patch even drops.

Fortnite Patch v14.20 information availability

Whenever there is a patch in Fortnite, the Fortnite community begins its mad dash for information, scouring the game’s data and shouting their discoveries from the proverbial rooftops on Twitter, but this newest patch will be a great time to test out the Fortnite community’s latest addition to this process, FNBR.gg. Although still in development, it will be interesting to see how the site manages a live patch.

This time, however, much of the work seems to already be done, as there is already a lot of information about what kind of updates are coming to Fortnite in v14.20. While there is no way to know for certain what will be coming in this upcoming patch and what is being saved for later, here’s part of what we know.

Fortnite Patch, changes to the map

So far, rumored and leaked changes include changing Risky Reels into a new POI, the Risky Café, although there is no hard date for when that will be coming. We also expect Wolverine to become a new mythic boss on the map, with his own mythic weapons and glider skin.

The S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier will also start moving around the map, beginning by floating over the Authority POI at first. Current speculation is that the Helicarrier may drop items or weapons, or be interactable in some way, otherwise there would be no reason to feature it within the map at all. Similarly, the Battle Bus may be changed slightly as well, with designs spotted on a Stark Industries whiteboard.

Additionally, the Week 5 challenges and Wolverine challenges have been leaked, with the Wolverine challenge simply asking players to find a mutant carrier somewhere within Fortnite.

Outside of Battle Royale, there are also leaked updates for various LTMs. Notably, there are rumors that the Storm King Halloween LTM might come back, with some speculation about it being altered to feature Marvel characters instead.

Fortnite events other changes

Tomorrow @rocketleague goes free to play 🎉



To celebrate @slushiiMusic from Rocket League Radio will perform in Party Royale as part of our Concert Spotlight Series on Sept 26 at 5PM ET!



Jump into Rocket League after the show to earn free rewards 🎮https://t.co/ZBXjmbfdnI … — Early Fortnite Patch Notes And News (@EarlyPatchnotes) September 22, 2020

Outside of the changes to the map, there are expected tie-in events with Rocket League, and special events for the 3rd anniversary of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Current speculation is that this update may bring some new wraps, back bling, and possibly a special skin, though it is difficult to confirm anything when judging just by the game’s data.

One thing which we do know for certain, however, is that this update will spell the end of Fortnite: Save the World for macOS. Those who purchased the game within the last year will get a refund, but this will nevertheless spell the end of an era.