Fortnite v14.10 update: Patch notes, server downtime, bug fixes and more 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has so far been an absolute thrill ride for superhero fans as the Marvel-themed season continues to bring pleasant surprises for players across the globe.

From including favourites such as Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot and several others, Epic Games seems to have left no stone unturned in going all guns blazing with its superhero crossover.

With a new season comes the excitement of new updates and the first major update of Chapter 2, Season 4 is now finally here:

Please note that the patch size will be larger than normal on PC. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2020

The upcoming V14.10 Fortnite update is expected to bring in several significant changes as the the patch size for PC will also be larger than normal this time.

Fortnite V14.10 Patch Notes

As revealed by data miners online, the Patch Notes for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 include several new exciting additions:

The full list of new additions to the game include:

POI's - Tony Stark's Stark Industries will be available in-game. You can also explore the R & D lab and the Battle Bus Chop Shop.

- Tony Stark's Stark Industries will be available in-game. You can also explore the R & D lab and the Battle Bus Chop Shop. New abilities: The Stark Industries update includes new exciting abilities, ranging from Thor's Mjolnir strike to Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets.

The Stark Industries update includes new exciting abilities, ranging from Thor's Mjolnir strike to Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets. Galactus incoming: Drones from Galactus' realm will descned upon the Fortnite island. Claim exciting rewards on destroying these 'Gatherer Drones'

Drones from Galactus' realm will descned upon the Fortnite island. Claim exciting rewards on destroying these 'Gatherer Drones' New LTM - a new Comic book-Crossover LTM which allows players to get a taste of iconic superpowers.

- a new Comic book-Crossover LTM which allows players to get a taste of iconic superpowers. Customize your own hero - A new feature being added to the Item Shop, which allows you to create your own version of a superhero!

- A new feature being added to the Item Shop, which allows you to create your own version of a superhero! New Wolverine Challenges- A brand new set of Wolverine challenges to aid in your quest of unlocking Weapon X

Fortnite V14.10 Bug fixes and Downtime schedule

The downtime schedule for the new Fortnite V14.10 update is scheduled to arrive on the 10th of September at 4 AM (ET), 8:00 (UTC) and 1:30PM (IST).

As it is with most Fortnite updates, expect the servers to be down for a couple of hours, once downtime begins.

The list of bug fixes for the V14.10 update include:

v14.10 Bug Fixes



Anything marked as "Fixed in Future Game Update" only has a chance of being fixed in v14.10 but isn't 100% confirmed. pic.twitter.com/tpqo7cigor — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2020

The list of bugs expected to be fixed in V14.10 include:

Setting to disabled Licensed audio for radio not working when outside a vehicle

Using Silver Surfer's board on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causing crash.

Glider audio from opponents is sometimes missing

Unable to consume or throw fish while in passenger seat

Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop

Supply drops not disappearing after being opened

Multiselect copying objects that are scaled down can revert them back to the original size

There are also additional bug fixes included in the list above under 'Future Game Updates' and, hence, could feature in upcoming updates.