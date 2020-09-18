Fortnite: Mac players will lose access to Save the World on Sept. 23rd

It seems Fortnite fans on iOS and MacOS just can’t catch a break, as Apple finds new ways to restrict Epic’s flagship game even further. Because Epic is being blocked from updating Fortnite on Apple devices, Fortnite Save the World will no longer be playable after September 23rd.

Fortnite Save the World

Although Fortnite Save the World has been the lesser played version of the game, Save the World is technically where Fortnite began. Simply put, there would be no Battle Royale without Save the World.

Although Fortnite Save the World gets less attention than the Battle Royale version, Epic does still update it periodically. Epic had planned to update Save the World on September 23rd, but because they will not be able to do so for MacOS devices, support for Fortnite Save the World will be terminated as a result.

Naturally, Epic blames Apple and Apple blames Epic, but regardless of who you blame, the players are the ones who lose.

Epic Games is shutting down ‘Fortnite: Save the World’ for macOS on September 23 https://t.co/NTcuzY9Sqk pic.twitter.com/Cv3G3hr4cf — iDownloadBlog (@iDownloadBlog) September 18, 2020

Epic to issue Refunds for Save the World players

Because Save the World is not a free to play game, unlike the Battle Royale variant, Epic has announced that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Save the World, or any content for Save the World, between September 17th, 2019, and September 17th, 2020.

They did announce, however, that these refunds may take some time to process, although everyone should have their money back by October 2nd.

Additionally, Epic published in a statement:

“There’s no action needed on your part to receive the refund and you will retain any previously purchased V-Bucks and items on your account. Players will still be able to play Save the World on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and thanks to cross-progression, your Heroes, Schematics and everything else in your Homebase will automatically transfer across supported platforms.”

Fortnite Battle Royale for MacOS

Epic also stated on their blog that Fortnite Battle Royale would still be playable on MacOS devices, however they would be locked into the last update published prior to when Apple blocked updates for Fortnite.

This is no change from what they had previously to this date. If you want to play the updated versions of Fortnite Battle Royale or Save the World then you will have to play Fortnite on one of the other supported consoles.