Fortnite: Save the World leaves Early Access

Fortnite Save the World is leaving early access, and bringing with it a lot of changes.

Fans of Save the World are reacting to these changes, worrying about the future of the game.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: @apollo_aeries)

Fortnite: Save the World has finally left early access, but the developers have promised to continue development of the game. Here’s a quick look at what Save the World has to offer and where it seems to be going.

Fortnite: Save the World or Battle Royale?

#SaveSaveTheWorld



Fortnite Save The World has helped me out through my darkest times. This game is my soul and blood. It deserves so much more than it gets. I’ve never seen a company be so neglectful to a game before, it’s honestly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/PdXXGhGKpd — APØLLO (@apollo_aeries) June 30, 2020

When it comes to Fortnite, there is no question about which mode is more popular. Fortnite: Battle Royale is one of the most popular games in the world at the moment, while Save the World is frequently forgotten, ignored, and any discussion of it must inevitably specify which Fortnite you mean. However, Battle Royale wouldn’t even exist if it weren’t for the work done on Save the World, and development for one does not necessarily exclude development for the other.

Changes with Leaving Early Access

#Fortnite Save The World is no longer available to purchase on PS4 and Xbox... pic.twitter.com/B0ZW6qESTQ — StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (@StreakyFly) June 30, 2020

As Fortnite: Save the World leaves early access Epic announced a few changes to their initial plans for the game. Firstly, Epic announced that Save the World would not be going free-to-play, opting instead to have it remain a “premium experience.” This change will bring with it an upgrade for any current owners of Save the World.

Advertisement

The second major announcement is Ventures. Epic describes Ventures as “season-long excursions that take place in a seasonal zone,” an experience that will bring a little variety to Save the World’s basic gameplay loop. Epic is also promising to continue the story of Save the World.

Fans of Save the World React

After promising STW's free-to-play release years ago, Epic dropped the bomb shell that STW is no longer going to be a F2P game and will be a "Premium Experience"



Not only is this dishonesty, but it's ruining the chance of STW's future success as a gamemode. As we all know.. (2) pic.twitter.com/lWOj2C61q6 — demonjoe 🥜 (@demonjoefrance) June 30, 2020

With Save the World having such dramatic changes paired with its release, some fans are upset about what this could mean for the future of the game. Many have taken to Twitter using the hashtag "SaveSaveTheWorld" in order to voice their distress and attempt to convince Epic to continue meaningful development of the game, rather than simply recycle content.

Should I pick up Save the World?

The Metal Team Leader Pack is now available in the Save The World Store! #Fortnite #SaveSaveTheWorld pic.twitter.com/Q1z3rAmN0S — 🌴DreamGamingDK - News & Leaks🌴 (@DreamGamingDk1) July 2, 2020

If you are a long-term fan of Fortnite: Battle Royale or Creative modes then you might enjoy Save the World’s curated experience. However, if the PvP aspects of Fortnite are what keeps you coming back, you could find Save the World a little bland, slow, and not terribly engaging for you. It might be a decent enough way to relax a bit, but it won’t scratch the same itch as Battle Royale.

Watch some videos of Save the World’s gameplay if you want to decide for yourself. Save the World could definitely benefit from the added player base, but it's up to you to decide.