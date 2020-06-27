Fortnite and Gaming Community reacts to Dr Disrespect's Twitch Ban

Dr Disrespect, a popular variety and Fortnite streamer on Twitch, was recently banned.

Twitch and Dr Disrespect, however, have both been quiet on the reason why.

(Image Credit: Forbes)

Twitch’s Statement on the Ban

Twitch's statement on @drdisrespect ban: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 26, 2020

Shannon Liao posted Twitch’s statement regarding the ban stating: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” At this moment, this is the only public statement from either party on the ban. Despite this, the Fortnite and wider gaming community have been quick to react and speculate on possible and probable reasons, in addition to adding complaints about another notorious streamer seemingly evading banning.

Fortnite and Gaming Community Reactions

Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

Wtf cancel culture gone too far — David Cannizzaro (@davidcanni) June 26, 2020

Someone tell me what he did — Jerian (@itsJerian) June 26, 2020

If Twitch can't talk about it, it's probably bad AF — Towelliee (@towelthetank) June 26, 2020

The Fortnite community and other fans have been quick to react following the ban. The most common reaction so far is to seek answers and information regarding the ban. The recent social climate has enlightened people to the fact that some victims have their complaints and reports frequently silenced in favor of a powerful and well known figure. Although there are still some defenders of Dr Disrespect, it is difficult to really take any side on the matter without more information. Additionally, Dr Disrespect does have a reported history of using racial "humor" in a tactless manner. It is uncertain if or when Dr Disrespect will resume streaming Fortnite and other games on a different platform.

This isn't the only ongoing drama regarding streamers to happen recently either, with Ninja and Shroud recently refusing contracts with FacebookGaming in order to become free agents again. Fortunately, there are plenty of other Fortnite streamers still around for players to watch.

Twitch’s Crackdown on Questionable Content

Those who have come forward have shown incredible strength, vulnerability, and bravery. We acknowledge that we can’t singlehandedly tackle pervasive issues across the gaming and broader internet communities, but we take our responsibility as a service for our community seriously. We will continue to assess accusations against people affiliated with Twitch and explore ways Twitch can collaborate with other industry leaders on this important issue. - Twitch

A few days ago, Twitch announced that it would begin investigating and instituting suspensions and bans for questionable content, focusing its efforts on sexual abuse and harassment claims against streamers.