Top 5 Fortnite Players You Should Watch to Get Better in 2020

Watching the best of the best is a great way for Fortnite players to step up their game.

Here are 5 great streamers and content creators you should watch to help get better at Fortnite.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

(Image Credit: Engadget)

Watching the best of the best is a great way for Fortnite players to step up their game. Here are 5 great streamers and content creators you should watch to help get better at Fortnite.

Fortnite Streamers Disclaimer

As a quick heads up, I will be limiting this to English language content creators simply because that is the language I understand best. I apologize to all the excellent streamers playing in Spanish, French, Arabic, German, Hindi, Portuguese, and so on- all of you provide an excellent service to the greater Fortnite community and are part of what keeps this game international.

5. Tfue

Sensitive people need to get off the internet — Tfue (@TTfue) April 13, 2020

Tfue can often be caught streaming Trios in Fortnite Season 3 with his teammates, affectionately referred to as cheaters. While Tfue is certainly a skilled player, he is unfortunately lacking in strong analysis and charisma and his commentary rarely develops beyond shouting expletives and getting tilted. As a result, he’s great to watch if you already know a lot about the game since you can just watch his playstyle and learn directly. Nevertheless, Tfue holds the number one spot as the most watched Fortnite streamer currently on Twitch and he arguably has some of the best branding in the Fortnite community. Fortnite fans can catch his content on YouTube and Twitch.

Advertisement

4. Billy Bicep

If you struggle with cone jumps, protected cone jumps, or double cone jumps - this video will help! https://t.co/wTgvKNFRzC — Billy_Bicep (@Billy_BicepTV) February 17, 2020

Billy Bicep gets a special mention as one of the few Fortnite content creators dedicated to breaking down and teaching specific aspects of the game. If you are a totally fresh player to the game and you want to learn skills from the basics to the more advanced, Billy Bicep’s YouTube channel has almost everything you need to know. A very skilled, very charismatic, and very friendly personality all help make Fortnite feel welcoming and enjoyable. Higher skilled players might not get as much out of viewing his content, but still check out his videos for more specific topics that might apply to players a little higher up on the skill curve. He is also one of the only Fortnite content creators who talks about play theory in addition to strategy. Check out his YouTube and Twitch.

3. Bugha

Bugha is easily one of the best players in Fortnite at the moment. The best way to describe his skill is simply that he plays at another level. He uses a lot of the same strategies as everyone else, only he implements them faster and with greater precision than almost anyone else. Watching him outplay his opponents during build fights is spectacular as you can almost follow his thought process and realize exactly what he is trying to do, and you almost think that you could accomplish the same thing if only you could play (or even think) as quickly as him. Commentary is a bit sparse as it appears Bugha prefers to let his actions speak for him. Catch him on Youtube and Twitch.

2. Ninja

It would be almost criminal to exclude Ninja from any list of Fortnite content creators. Anyone reading this already knows who Ninja is. Charismatic, charming, skillful, and host to a well tuned and comfortable cultivated community, there are many reasons to watch Ninja beyond attempting to improve. As one of the Fortnite community’s easiest to watch streamers, casually watching his content is a great way to learn new tricks and improve your game. Ninja can be found on YouTube, but with the shutdown of Mixer it is unclear where Ninja will begin live streaming regularly.

1. SypherPK

Minimum fire rate to bleed through turbo building is 7.0

P90 has a fire rate of 10.0 so it slides in 1 bullet for every wall replaced. The Rapid has a fire rate of 15.0 which is more than double 7.0 this allows the rapid fire to slide in 2 shots per wall replaced. pic.twitter.com/aRrOs6CRK8 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) June 25, 2020

SypherPK is an excellent Fortnite streamer, but the real reason to check out his content is his ability to talk clearly about the game while still playing at such a high level. His analysis of the game’s content and updates are great for learning what weapons and strategies are strong during any given environment. As one of the best players currently in the game, you can also know that what he says comes with the backing of thousands of hours of experience. Players who want to check out his content can find him on YouTube and streaming on Twitch.