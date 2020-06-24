Fortnite: How to make informed plays

When we play a game, we almost certainly want to be doing something.

Nobody drops Fortnite in order to do nothing, but always being overactive can be a mistake. Sometimes the best thing you can do is wait for your opponent to make a decision and then counter it instead.

Izaak

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

When playing any game, whether it’s Fortnite or any other game, any play you attempt will likely have a counterplay that will effectively beat it. Although this will change depending on which game you play, the core idea is applicable regardless of what you play and how you play it. Incorporating these ideas into your game should help you be a better player.

Fortnite: Reactive vs. Proactive Gameplay

Nasty outplay ingame!! Like, share, and follow for more #fortnite pic.twitter.com/tmD4QJDVNr — Maxblevins (@RealMaxblevins) June 22, 2020

Because this strategy ultimately relies on giving up initiative, this is considered a reactive line of play. The strength of reactive gameplay is that you get to act with access to more information than your opponent, that information is key to turning your opponent’s strategy against them. If you always play aggressively and proactively in Fortnite, you will never have a chance to test your reactive gameplay and may find yourself unable to counter their approach, or even succumbing to strong counterplay yourself.

By waiting, you can notice a gap in your opponent’s offense and find a clean way to answer it without putting yourself into too much risk. Playing reactive is for when you want to rely on your ability to out-think and out-plan your opponent.

In Fortnite, a reactive player can use their speed and reactions to turn a fight around and win before their opponent even knows what's happening.

Playing Reactively

In Fortnite, letting your opponent take the initiative does have obvious weaknesses. By reacting to them, you let them dictate the pace of battle. But nobody plays perfect and everyone will eventually make mistakes. By giving up initiative, you place the pressure to play will on their shoulders, while you free yourself to punish any mistakes they make.

No one strategy will always be right, but you should always be ready to adapt and apply new information to your gameplay.

Play Theory

Play theory is about thinking how and why you take certain actions, and how you expect or want your opponent to react. Developing a good theory of play is what can set you apart and help you play at a higher level, and it can help you improve quicker and more meaningfully than the competition.

If you prefer to play with more initiative then feel free to check out the partner article to this one.