Fortnite: Community furious after Epic slows down Save the World updates

The Fortnite community is furious after Epic Games slows down updates for Save the World.

Fortnite: Save the World will not be a free game and will have to be bought separately.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale is a very popular and successful game today because of the support from its loyal fan base. Many gamers who are playing the game since its inception know that the battle royale mode came after Fortnite's Save the World mode. It is a premium game and has a separate storyline which the fans seem to love.

Fortnite released the v13.20 update and quoted this on their official website:

"Today we’re bringing Save the World out of Early Access and have decided that it will remain a premium experience rather than going free-to-play. Development of new content will slow down after this official release, but the adventure doesn’t end here for Save the World."

This announcement has caused a major disappointment for the fans who have been supporting the game from the time when it was not as popular. In this update, they also specified that they wouldn't be able to provide Save The World mode for free, unlike what was promised before.

Thus, this severe drought of content in the game has caused players to take out their frustration on Twitter. Some players also started the trend #SaveSaveTheWorld on Twitter. People have mixed opinions regarding this announcement.

My heart hurts for Save the World. The storyline was never finished, even though they claim it is. I hope some good comes out of this. I can't imagine how people that made their start in Save the World feel right now. I hope something is done to keep it alive. #SaveSaveTheWorld — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) June 30, 2020

You can’t kill off what started it all and expect the fanbase to be happy with it. Even as a BR player, I can feel the pain these players are having. If we all group together, BR players included, we can save this game. Show Epic We ALL Care for this mode. #SaveSaveTheWorld. — NetherBro (@NetherBro87) June 30, 2020

#SaveSaveTheWorld



Fortnite Save The World has helped me out through my darkest times. This game is my soul and blood. It deserves so much more than it gets. I’ve never seen a company be so neglectful to a game before, it’s honestly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/PdXXGhGKpd — APØLLO (@apollo_aeries) June 30, 2020

There is a Save the World Pack for those who have an Ultimate Edition. The players who own the Ultimate Edition will be granted the new Metal Team Leader Pack and 8,000 V-Bucks.

New Ventures in Fortnite: Save the World

Ventures will be a part of Fortnite: Save the World. Epic Games said:

"Long term replayability is the key motivation behind our next major feature, Ventures. Venture is a new season-long excursion that takes place in a seasonal zone with new and unique modifiers to tackle. Each Venture season brings in a path of continued progression and fresh seasonal levels to climb."

Thus, players will have at least something to play while the updates are slowed down.

