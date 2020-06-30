Fortnite: Community furious after Epic slows down Save the World updates
- The Fortnite community is furious after Epic Games slows down updates for Save the World.
- Fortnite: Save the World will not be a free game and will have to be bought separately.
Fortnite Battle Royale is a very popular and successful game today because of the support from its loyal fan base. Many gamers who are playing the game since its inception know that the battle royale mode came after Fortnite's Save the World mode. It is a premium game and has a separate storyline which the fans seem to love.
Fortnite released the v13.20 update and quoted this on their official website:
"Today we’re bringing Save the World out of Early Access and have decided that it will remain a premium experience rather than going free-to-play. Development of new content will slow down after this official release, but the adventure doesn’t end here for Save the World."
This announcement has caused a major disappointment for the fans who have been supporting the game from the time when it was not as popular. In this update, they also specified that they wouldn't be able to provide Save The World mode for free, unlike what was promised before.
Thus, this severe drought of content in the game has caused players to take out their frustration on Twitter. Some players also started the trend #SaveSaveTheWorld on Twitter. People have mixed opinions regarding this announcement.
There is a Save the World Pack for those who have an Ultimate Edition. The players who own the Ultimate Edition will be granted the new Metal Team Leader Pack and 8,000 V-Bucks.
New Ventures in Fortnite: Save the World
Ventures will be a part of Fortnite: Save the World. Epic Games said:
"Long term replayability is the key motivation behind our next major feature, Ventures. Venture is a new season-long excursion that takes place in a seasonal zone with new and unique modifiers to tackle. Each Venture season brings in a path of continued progression and fresh seasonal levels to climb."
Thus, players will have at least something to play while the updates are slowed down.
Published 30 Jun 2020, 16:34 IST