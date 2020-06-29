Fortnite Hype Nite: All you need to know

Fortnite is an online free-to-play battle royale game that has many competitions and events for its users.

Fortnite Hype Nite is one such event that will help skilled players earn a large number of rewards.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite is a free-to-play game which is one of the best in the battle royale genre, and has a huge gaming community as well.

This game has also encouraged the eSports scene throughout the globe, and many famous professional players like Ninja have left their impact on Fortnite. However, Epic Games did not stop here, creating many in-game events and competitions to persuade players to participate and earn rewards. We look at one such upcoming event.

What is Fortnite Hype Nite?

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Hype Nite is a competitive event that happens at different times across the year, where all players can participate and play matches with some of the best players in the game.

Fortnite Hype Nite+, on the other hand, requires 300 hype points to participate in, and gives an opportunity for even higher rewards than usual, but to those with higher skill levels in the game.

Here is the official statement from Epic Games about the Fortnite Hype Nite tournament:

" THIS TOURNAMENT IS OPEN TO ALL AGENTS AND REQUIRES NO HYPE TO ENTER! THIS TOURNAMENT OCCURS ACROSS ONE ROUND, SO MAKE IT COUNT. HYPE WILL BE AWARDED TO THE TOP RANKED AGENTS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE EVENT. FULL RULES AND ELIGIBILITY DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT WWW.EPICGAMES.COM/FORTNITE/COMPETITIVE/NEWS "

These Hype and Hype+ tournaments have a scoring system, through which players earn points:

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination will grant the player 1 point each

When is the next Hype Nite Event in Fortnite?

The next Hype Nite event is on 19th July, ie, Sunday at 11 AM. Interested players can participate in all upcoming events to earn hype points in Fortnite.

For more details of rules and regulations of the event, click here.

