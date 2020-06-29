Fortnite: Top 5 cutest skins

Here is a list of the top five cutest skins available in Fortnite.

These skins are easy on the eye, and add variation to the game.

Image Credit: Beano

Fortnite, a free-to-play battle royale game, is home to some of the coolest and cutest-looking cosmetic skins in any videogame. Till date, they have introduced a variety of skins in-game.

As a result, some players might be curious about which are the cutest skins available, and in this article, we explore the top five cutest skins in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Top 5 cutest skins in Fortnite

#5 Bushranger

Image Credit: GameRevolution

The Bushranger skin is a blue (rare) rarity skin which costs 1,200 V-bucks in the Fortnite store. This skin was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, and was assigned as a Ghost operative in the game.

The skin is very odd-looking, yet satisfying to see. it has been called pay-to-win as well, as it blends in with the natural environment pretty easily.

#4 Lil' Whip

Image Credit: WallpaperSafari

The Lil' whip skin is a jolly-looking ice-cream-themed skin in Fortnite. It is of purple (Epic) rarity and costs 1,500 V-bucks in the store. It is the mascot of SoFDeez, the in-game ice cream store in Sweaty Sands.

The skin is overall a very neat and happy looking ice-cream that looks delicious to play with in-game.

#3 Cuddle Team Leader

Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave

The Cuddle Team Leader skin is a legendary tier skin in Fortnite, which costs 2,000 V-bucks and appeared back in Season 2. There have been many variants of this skin as well, and it is a gorgeous item that justifies variety in the game.

#2 Monks

Image Credit: Fortnite Insider

The Monks skin is blue (rare) rarity skin which costs 1,200 V-bucks in Fortnite. This skin has a legendary variant in Save the World; however, it is only rare in the battle royale game.

This skin is very adorable and the monkey looks a cosy fit, thanks to its adoption of woollen clothes.

#1 Peely

Image Credit: Android Central

Peely is a purple (epic) rarity skin in the game which was obtainable by reaching tier 47 in the Season 8 battle pass of Fortnite. The battle pass cost 950 V-bucks.

The skin has adorable puppy eyes and the fruity attire suits the costume very well.

