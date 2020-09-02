As was expected, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has seen a plethora of new content in the form of weapons, characters and POIs. Initially, some fans were disappointed to find the many weapons that had been vaulted. However, the situation was salvaged thanks to the multiple Mythic armaments added to the game.

Only yesterday, we reported that a new Ant-Man-themed POI had been added to the Fortnite island. The 'Ant Manor' is towards the northeast of Holly Hedges and is expected to be the precursor for the eventual addition of the Ant-Man skin.

However, in addition to the Ant-Manor, quite a few other Marvel-themed locations have already been added to the map.

Fortnite Season 4: Every new location in the map

Doom's Domain

The location, which was previously called Pleasant Park, recently became Doom's Domain. This site is pretty much the same, except for a castle-like building, which was formerly a house, housing Dr Doom and his henchmen.

Furthermore, there is also a statue of Dr Doom in the central courtyard. You can look at this article for further information.

Sentinel Graveyard

As the name suggests, the Sentinel Graveyard has a bunch of Sentinels, which are robots specifically designed to kill X-Men. The location is littered with a bunch of large robots that appear destroyed.

While there is no information as to who exactly is responsible for the mess, frankly, there are way too many superheroes on the Fortnite island who can make such a phenomenon occur.

Ant-Manor

As already mentioned, the Ant-Manor is towards the northeast of Holly Hedges, and has larger-than-typical structures, including a dog-house and an underground tunnel system.

The location also has a couple of chests and random tennis balls on which players can 'bounce'. For more information, you can read this article.

Panther Rock

Panther Rock is the newest Marvel-themed location on the Fortnite island. It is a monument added at a rather opportune time, considering the recent death of 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman. The location is a giant Black Panther statue on a circular orange rock with stripes.

The new POI is towards the west of Misty Meadows, and has three chests. You can read this article for further information.

Apart from the above, there is the Trask Transport POI to the northwest of Doom's Domain, apart from the Helicarrier, which is not a POI, per se. The location is the headquarters of the Marvel heroes, and is the new lobby area that players can explore before the start of matches.