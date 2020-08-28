Fortnite: Where to find and eliminate Dr. Doom at Doom’s Domain

Fortnite Season 4 is a little more than a day old, and multiple superheroes, and villains, now wander the island. Players who think they’re strong enough may want to try taking down some of these characters. If you think you’re strong enough to beat Dr. Doom then you should head over to Doom’s Domain and try your luck; if you win, you will be rewarded.

Fortnite Season 4, Doom’s Domain

Dr. Doom and his henchman have taken over Pleasant Park.



Infiltrate his Domain to claim his Arcane Gauntlets and harness his abilities. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/lx8uXmG2qU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 28, 2020

Longtime players of Fortnite might recognize Doom’s Domain by its previous name, Pleasant Park. Although, the name isn’t the only thing that’s been changed.

In this season of Fortnite, Dr. Doom now roams the streets and buildings in what was once Pleasant Park, fighting anyone nearby who attempts to invade his territory. Although the area is large, he’s actually fairly easy to find- there aren’t a lot of other enemies in the area that fire off glowing green energy blasts at anything that moves.

Fighting Dr. Doom at Doom’s Domain

Once you’ve found Dr. Doom, you better be ready for a fight. Dr. Doom has a pretty large health pool, and getting hit by one of his attacks can end your game pretty quickly, so you’ll want to be prepared.

Fortunately, no matter how strong he is, Fortnite enemy AI is pretty simple and you can easily take him down from cover. The real threat is that, while you’re fighting Dr. Doom, the noise might attract other players to the location eager to fight a weakened player.

Eliminate the evil doctor quickly and you’ll be rewarded with a vault keycard, Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, and Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb.

The Bomb attack is a large sphere of energy that deals explosive damage in an area of effect, while Doctor Doom’s Mystical Gauntlets fire off a beam of energy at a targeted location.

Both of these do significant damage and have a cooldown timer between uses, making them useful in Fortnite for quickly demolishing builds and damaging any players hiding in a small location.