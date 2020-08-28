Fortnite Season 4 Challenges: How to unlock Storm through Awakening Challenges

Storm is one of the brand new Battle Pass skins available to players in Fortnite. Luckily for Season 4 players, she's available as a superhero skin as soon as you reach tier 53. However, like all other skins, she has an evolved form that is available at tier 63.

This evolved form is only unlockable through an Awakening Challenge. You must complete a task specific to Storm to unlock her next form, which is the skin with a dazzling gold and black cape. Here's how to complete Storm's Awakening Challenge in Fortnite Season 4.

Storm's Awakening Challenge in Season 4

There are three tasks you'll need to complete, in order, to earn Storm's evolved skin. It's important to note that you'll need to equip your Storm skin for this challenge to work properly. You'll also need to be on at least tier 63 of the Battle Pass.

Challenge #1 - Weather Station

The first challenge you'll face is visiting the Weath Station as Storm. This can be done very easily, as the Weather Station is simply located in the southeastern part of the map, near Catty Corner.

Challenge #2 - Ride Steamy Stacks in the storm

A sort of play on words, next you'll need to ride the Steamy Stacks air vent while in the storm, as Storm. Again, this is pretty simple as long you're in the right place. However, it will require some waiting, as the storm doesn't come along right away.

Challenge #3 - Emote in the eye of the storm

Another play on words, this is perhaps the most difficult part of this Awakening Challenge set. Although, as long as you're near the center of the storm, it won't take too long. Just make sure you get to the center before the next zone begins.

After those three challenges are complete, you'll unlock the new cape for Storm and are done with this Awakening Challenge set! You still have a long ways to go if you're looking to unlock every single evolved skin on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass.