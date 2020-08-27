Fortnite Season 4 Challenges: How to Unlock She-Hulk, Visit Jennifer Walters Office and more

One of the most interesting characters to have been added to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is that of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk.

In the latest update of Fortnite's Marvel-themed season, both her lawyer persona and her superhero avatar are up for grabs, in what constitutes a perfect mix of both brain and brawn.

Yeah, even Fortnite is portraying She-Hulk better than Marvel Comics are right now.



In order to unlock the Fortnite She-Hulk skin, players will have to complete a set of 'Awakening' Challenges, which have been revealed. The Challenges are as follows:

Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk Fortnite Awakening Challenges

The She-Hulk skin can be bought via the Season 4 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. Once you purchase the Battle Pass, you will have to reach Level 29, to be able to unlock the She-Hulk variation.

However, to actually channel your inner rage and turn into the She-Hulk, you will also have to first unlock the 'Gamma Overload' Emote.

To do this, you need to complete the set of 3 Awakening Challenges.

#1 Visit Jennifer Walters Office

Jennifer Walters Office is a legal building located on the western side of Retail Row, opposite to the large yellow house.

Once you find it, your first Jennifer Walters challenge will be completed.

#2 Eliminate Doctor Doom's Henchmen as Jennifer Walters

To eliminate Dr Doom's henchmen, you need to land at Pleasant Park/ Doom's Domain. The easiest way to find them is by visiting the Doom House, towards the north of the POI.

Once that is completed, you can tick the second Jennifer Walters challenge off your list.

#3 Emote as Jennifer Walters after smashing Vases

To smash vases and emote as Jennifer Walters, you need to head over to Camp Cod, situated at the bottom right corner of the Fortnite map.

In the middle of the shooting range, there will be a pot or a vase that you need to smash. Once that is done, click on the emote button and get ready to Hulk out as the She-Hulk!

In addition to the She-Hulk emote, there are also Scales of Justice Back Bling and Hammers of Justice Pickaxe available in the Fortnite Battle Pass set:

Skin: Jennifer Walters



Backbling: Scales of Justice



Pickaxe: Hammers of Justice



