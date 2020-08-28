Fortnite Season 4: How to unlock Doctor Doom through Awakening Challenges

Doctor Doom, the only villain featured on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, is unlocked at tier 67. For players not purchasing any additional tiers, this will take some time to earn. However, the skin could be worth it to a certain crowd, as the evil doctor does look menacing.

Although, if you're looking to make Doctor Doom look even more intimidating, you might want to unlock his evolved form through the Awakening Challenges. At tier 74, you'll have the chance to complete three challenges and earn a literal throne for the villain. Here's how to complete Doctor Doom's Awakening Challenges.

Doctor Doom's Awakening Challenges

Some important things to note before we go over the challenges, you must be wearing the base Doctor Doom skin while completing the tasks. If not, they will not count on your progress bar. Also, make sure to complete the challenges in the order they appear.

Challenge #1 - Visit Doctor Doom's Statue

Epic Games decided to give Victor Von Doom his own POI in Fortnite Season 4. Doom's Domain, formerly known as Pleasant Park, is where you'll need to visit the doctor's statue. The large buff is found in the middle of the POI.

Advertisement

Challenge #2 - Visit a giant throne

Next up, you'll need to visit yet another large structure. This time, it's a giant throne that can be found on the eastern side of the map, a little north of Retail Row. All you need to do is go up to the throne and then you're done.

Challenge #3 - Win a match as Doctor Doom

Last on the task list is perhaps the hardest Awakening Challenge there is. It's simple in theory but winning a match in Fortnite Season 4 could prove a bit difficult for some players. Still, that's all you need to do. Once you win a match, you'll earn the Doctor Doom throne for whenever you win a future match as the character in Fortnite.

That's all there is to unlocking Doctor Doom's Awakening cosmetic. Be sure to follow the steps and you'll be making use of the throne in no time.