Fortnite Season 4 Challenge: How to unlock Iron Man through Awakening Challenges

The big-ticket tier 100 skin on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass is none other than Iron Man. One of the most highly-requested skins from the community, Iron Man is an incredibly well-designed skin. However, prior to unlocking the suit or armor, you'll unlock the base Tony Stark skin.

If you want the Iron Man outfit, you'll have to do a bit of work with the Tony Stark skin equipped. Completing Awakening Challenges with the Stark skin on will net you the Iron Man suit and fully complete the Season 4 Battle Pass. Here's how to complete the Awakening Challenges for Iron Man.

The Iron Man Awakening Challenges

Some important things to note with the Awakening Challenges, you'll need to have on the base skin at all times. So for Iron Man, completion of the tasks needs to be done with the Tony Stark skin equipped. Also, the challenges can done in one match or throughout several matches.

Challenge #1 - Reach 88 in a Whiplash

First up on the list is reaching 88 miles per hour in a Whiplash vehicle. While this isn't a difficult ask by any means, but could take some time depending on the circumstances in your specific match. You'll need to find a Whiplash first though, which could prove fairly difficult.

Challenge #2 - Use an Upgrade Bench as Tony Stark

The next challenge you're tasked with is simply using an Upgrade Bench while in the Tony Stark outfit. Something fairly familiar to Tony in the Marvel universe, the Upgrade Benches can be found sparingly around the Fortnite Season 4 map. All you need to do is find one, upgrade a weapon, and you're done.

Challenge #3 - Emote in the Stark Workship

Last up on the list is the easiest task in this Awakening Challenge set. All you need to do is find the Stark Workshop and emote inside as Tony. Choose any emote you want and perform it.

After all of that is done, you'll unlock the Iron Man skin on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass. Happy flying!