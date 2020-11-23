Fortnite leaks reveal Galactus may actually 'Devour' the Fortnite Island during live event

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is close to its conclusion with the Galactus "Devourer Of Worlds" event.

The Nexus War is finally upon us, and the Avengers seem ready to take on Galactus. Epic Games have also announced the official date for the event. Galactus will be coming to "consume" Fortnite Island on December 1.

However, players have larger concerns as the aftermath of the Nexus War might send things back in time. Fortnite Chapter 2 began with a black hole, and the same phenomenon might repeat after Galactus is done.

Galactus is coming to "devour" the Fortnite Island

Leaked Galactus Event pic.twitter.com/94JxdnvV2j — PeQu - Fortnite Leaks (@PeQuLeaks) November 14, 2020

The Avengers will be trying their best to stop Galactus, but it might not be enough. As recent leaks and fan theories suggest that Galactus is not here to conquer Fortnite Island. Instead, he is coming for a grand feast.

Recently, scores of theories and leaks emerged on Twitter as players speculate that Galactus will destroy half of Fortnite Island. While this might be a significant concern, Epic Games definitely have a surprise planned for the end.

Fun fact: Galactus news image literally has nomnom in its codename pic.twitter.com/efkZg0TDdf — Nearby // Fortnite Leaks (@NearbyLeaks) November 22, 2020

Popular data miner @NearbyLeaks updated an essential piece of intel from the game files, which provides insight into what may happen. Apparently, the title of an image was coded with the phrase "nom nom." The translation for this colloquialism refers to the sound people make during or after a meal.

Thus, Galactus might not be like any of the enemies the Fortnite Island has seen before.

The Fortnite community has been speculating that Galactus will be twice as large as Travis Scott during the Astronomical Event. Hence, all the Marvel-based mythic abilities in the game might be immaterial in front of Galactus.

Interesting... there are 6 #Fortnite Battle Buses in this #FortniteSeason4 teaser photo. They seem to be coming out of the Zero Point. In Season X, the Seven destroyed it from the Chapter 1 map, with one sacrificing themselves. Could the Seven (now 6) help defeat Galactus? pic.twitter.com/mfBIXbsjgn — Fortnite Facts: Fortnite Leaks, News, and Shops (@factsfortnite_) November 21, 2020

Another piece of intel that has been lingering for quite some time refers to Ant-Man. Although, neither Epic Games nor Marvel has confirmed any such speculation. However, a fight between giant Ant-Man and Galactus would definitely level the playing field.

Will the old map return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

I have a theory...



In the "Devourer of Worlds" event, Galactus will damage the zero point, resulting in a malfunction in the bridge. This will then cause pois of the old map to collide on the new map, so I have a strong feeling Tilted Towers has a chance to return in Season 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/68mGO02DU4 — Synuqo (@Synuqo) November 22, 2020

Twitter user @Synuqo posted an interesting theory which says that Galactus will indeed destroy the Zero Point in Fortnite. This will make the Fortnite simulation cascade upon itself, and players would be able to see the Old Athena Map in Fortnite.

Regardless of its veracity, Fortnite fans and players would love to see the old map coming back in the game. However, it might not be a replica of the old map. Some significant elements might be there, but one thing is for certain, Fortnite Island won't be the same anymore.

Season 5 could(!) start on December 2 at 7am GMT, according to @tonxim.



If this is true, this means the season would start 10 hours after the event takes place! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 22, 2020

Players have already started seeing Galactus' head emerging from underneath the Fortnite Island. Data miner @ShiinaBR also reported that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might start 10 hours after the Galactus event.

The Seven will return to save the Fortnite reality

My theory for the Fortnite event is that Galactus is going to win and consume the map but just before he consumes it The Seven save us and take us to the fixed chapter 1 map. — Nyooom (@Jakub_987) November 21, 2020

Essentially, this means that Fortnite Island will have ample time to restructure itself. It is also alleged that the Seven might be making a guest appearance during the Devourer Of Worlds event.

We get back and hear John Jones say something like "Restart the loop, NOW!" We hear some "time noises" and then time turns back seconds before the disaster. The seven appear and start fighting Galactus too. (3/4) — AeptaX - Fortnite Leaks (@aeptax) November 19, 2020

According to several Reddit theories, the Avengers will lose to Galactus, and it will be the Seven that defeat Galactus. Speculations suggest that the Seven will choose Tony Stark to help them in their quest to save reality.

We can save the Island if we work together.



This is our last chance.



12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Tyz3dml6rc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2020

From the looks of it, Epic Games have set the stage perfectly for the arrival of Galactus. What remains to be seen is whether the Avengers and the Seven would be strong enough to protect the Fortnite reality from Galactus.

