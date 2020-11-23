Fortnite leaks reveal Galactus may actually 'Devour' the Fortnite Island during live event

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is close to its conclusion with the Galactus "Devourer Of Worlds" event.
The Nexus War is finally upon us, and the Avengers seem ready to take on Galactus. Epic Games have also announced the official date for the event. Galactus will be coming to "consume" Fortnite Island on December 1.
However, players have larger concerns as the aftermath of the Nexus War might send things back in time. Fortnite Chapter 2 began with a black hole, and the same phenomenon might repeat after Galactus is done.
Galactus is coming to "devour" the Fortnite Island
The Avengers will be trying their best to stop Galactus, but it might not be enough. As recent leaks and fan theories suggest that Galactus is not here to conquer Fortnite Island. Instead, he is coming for a grand feast.
Recently, scores of theories and leaks emerged on Twitter as players speculate that Galactus will destroy half of Fortnite Island. While this might be a significant concern, Epic Games definitely have a surprise planned for the end.
Popular data miner @NearbyLeaks updated an essential piece of intel from the game files, which provides insight into what may happen. Apparently, the title of an image was coded with the phrase "nom nom." The translation for this colloquialism refers to the sound people make during or after a meal.
Thus, Galactus might not be like any of the enemies the Fortnite Island has seen before.
The Fortnite community has been speculating that Galactus will be twice as large as Travis Scott during the Astronomical Event. Hence, all the Marvel-based mythic abilities in the game might be immaterial in front of Galactus.
Another piece of intel that has been lingering for quite some time refers to Ant-Man. Although, neither Epic Games nor Marvel has confirmed any such speculation. However, a fight between giant Ant-Man and Galactus would definitely level the playing field.
Will the old map return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?
Twitter user @Synuqo posted an interesting theory which says that Galactus will indeed destroy the Zero Point in Fortnite. This will make the Fortnite simulation cascade upon itself, and players would be able to see the Old Athena Map in Fortnite.
Regardless of its veracity, Fortnite fans and players would love to see the old map coming back in the game. However, it might not be a replica of the old map. Some significant elements might be there, but one thing is for certain, Fortnite Island won't be the same anymore.
Players have already started seeing Galactus' head emerging from underneath the Fortnite Island. Data miner @ShiinaBR also reported that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might start 10 hours after the Galactus event.
The Seven will return to save the Fortnite reality
Essentially, this means that Fortnite Island will have ample time to restructure itself. It is also alleged that the Seven might be making a guest appearance during the Devourer Of Worlds event.
According to several Reddit theories, the Avengers will lose to Galactus, and it will be the Seven that defeat Galactus. Speculations suggest that the Seven will choose Tony Stark to help them in their quest to save reality.
From the looks of it, Epic Games have set the stage perfectly for the arrival of Galactus. What remains to be seen is whether the Avengers and the Seven would be strong enough to protect the Fortnite reality from Galactus.
Published 23 Nov 2020, 18:30 IST