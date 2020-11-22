Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Leaks: Alleged Tilted Towers return, old map, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is almost upon us, and leaks and theories suggest that several OG locations may be returning to the game.

In the past few weeks, Epic Games have been setting up the grand event where the Avengers will face Galactus. The conclusion of the Nexus War may change things in Fortnite forever.

The changes might include some iconic locations from the old Fortnite map. The community is always enthused when elements from the old Fortnite map get re-added.

However, most of the leaks and theories heavily depend on the outcome of the Nexus War. Speculations suggest that Fortnite will experience a major shift after the Galactus event has taken place.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks suggest Old POIs being included in the map

The first significant theory has to do with Tilted Towers returning to the Fortnite map. Although, this theory is still highly speculative and this might not be the case later on.

Reports suggest that Fortnite will experience a black hole similar to what happened at the beginning of Chapter 2. Twitter user @Aiden_Curry explained in a tweet what would transpire after the Galactus event.

Image via - ShiinaBR Twitter

It is interesting to notice that this theory includes Galactus, The Seven, and the Avengers. Apparently, Galactus will smash the island in two halves. After that, The Seven will appear from the rifts to protect reality.

The theory proposed by @Aiden_Curry also mentions a cut scene that shows that characters outside the Fortnite simulation play a major part in stopping Galactus. Players are transported to Agent John Jones' office, where they can spot a structure similar to Tilted Towers.

My early guesses/predictions for Fortnite chapter 2 season 5...



Ch1 and Ch2 map “collide” and we get both combined into one



Tilted Towers returns



Marvel collab again



The Mandalorian is the secret skin



Lots of nostalgia on the way... — The Real Raposa 🦊 💫 (@therealraposa) November 22, 2020

This might be a significant hint from Epic Games as the alleged return of Tilted Towers seems to fit perfectly in this theory after The Seven crash-land with their ships.

Regardless of all the leaks and fan theories, it is entirely plausible that Epic Games might change the plot at the last moment. Fans would love to see the inclusion of Tilted Towers, but it is still speculative and therefore is subject to change.

🚨 Possible Spoiler 🚨 AthenamapPanel has been modified In v14.60! This means there is a *slight* change that we will have a glimpse at the old map during the event

(thx to @TweaFN for pointing this out) — Laser - Fortnite Leaks (@LaserLeaks) November 20, 2020

Another theory suggests that the hallowed Chapter 1 Athena Map might make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Similarly, Twitter user @LaserLeaks also confirmed part of the theory by mentioning the AthenaMapPanel in his tweets. This effectively means that players might get to see a glimpse of the old map before the Galactus event is over.

This also suggests that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might feature some of the old POIs coming back to the map. While this would excite several fans, it might take a while before things get back to normal after the Nexus War.

The Galactus event will change everything in Fortnite forever

One of the corners of Galactus is slowly emerging on the map! Thanks @INutInNovember1 for informing me! #FortniteSeason4 #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/Toxm0Wmlq4 — Kaspol |Fortnite/Galactus News & Leaks| (@KaspolLeaks) November 22, 2020

Galactus has finally reached the Fortnite island, and he is now visible on the map.

On the other hand, @KaspolLeaks speculated on Twitter that Galactus would emerge from underneath the map. This might cause trouble for the Avengers. Hopefully, the superheroes are ready to stop Galactus in the battle to save all of reality.

Fortnite BR is an inter-dimensional hub, not a simulation. We got confirmation of that in the Season 4 build-up comics which actually show us that the versions of Thor and Galactus we see are from the latest comic series. If it was a simulation, they would have to enter from- — Jimbo 🗿 (@JamieGotBanned) November 22, 2020

Twitter user @JamieGotBanned responded to a tweet by data miner HYPEX, mentioning how Fortnite is more of an intergalactic hub than a simulation. While the speculation of Fortnite being a looped simulation has lingered on for quite some time, it is still unclear as to what the actual reality is in Fortnite.

Hopefully, by the end of the Nexus War, players will get to see more than just a glimpse of the Old Fortnite Map in Chapter 2 - Season 4. Several are hoping that the Galactus Event will bring together the entire Fortnite narrative into one.

As we advance to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, it is essential that players keep an open mind. These leaks and several fan theories suggest significant changes to the game, and from the looks of it, players are in for a surprise no matter what.

