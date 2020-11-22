Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Leaks: Alleged Tilted Towers return, old map, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is almost upon us, and leaks and theories suggest that several OG locations may be returning to the game.
In the past few weeks, Epic Games have been setting up the grand event where the Avengers will face Galactus. The conclusion of the Nexus War may change things in Fortnite forever.
The changes might include some iconic locations from the old Fortnite map. The community is always enthused when elements from the old Fortnite map get re-added.
However, most of the leaks and theories heavily depend on the outcome of the Nexus War. Speculations suggest that Fortnite will experience a major shift after the Galactus event has taken place.
Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks suggest Old POIs being included in the map
The first significant theory has to do with Tilted Towers returning to the Fortnite map. Although, this theory is still highly speculative and this might not be the case later on.
Reports suggest that Fortnite will experience a black hole similar to what happened at the beginning of Chapter 2. Twitter user @Aiden_Curry explained in a tweet what would transpire after the Galactus event.
It is interesting to notice that this theory includes Galactus, The Seven, and the Avengers. Apparently, Galactus will smash the island in two halves. After that, The Seven will appear from the rifts to protect reality.
The theory proposed by @Aiden_Curry also mentions a cut scene that shows that characters outside the Fortnite simulation play a major part in stopping Galactus. Players are transported to Agent John Jones' office, where they can spot a structure similar to Tilted Towers.
This might be a significant hint from Epic Games as the alleged return of Tilted Towers seems to fit perfectly in this theory after The Seven crash-land with their ships.
Regardless of all the leaks and fan theories, it is entirely plausible that Epic Games might change the plot at the last moment. Fans would love to see the inclusion of Tilted Towers, but it is still speculative and therefore is subject to change.
Another theory suggests that the hallowed Chapter 1 Athena Map might make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
Similarly, Twitter user @LaserLeaks also confirmed part of the theory by mentioning the AthenaMapPanel in his tweets. This effectively means that players might get to see a glimpse of the old map before the Galactus event is over.
This also suggests that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might feature some of the old POIs coming back to the map. While this would excite several fans, it might take a while before things get back to normal after the Nexus War.
Also read - Epic Games bans double movement for Fortnite on PC
The Galactus event will change everything in Fortnite forever
Galactus has finally reached the Fortnite island, and he is now visible on the map.
On the other hand, @KaspolLeaks speculated on Twitter that Galactus would emerge from underneath the map. This might cause trouble for the Avengers. Hopefully, the superheroes are ready to stop Galactus in the battle to save all of reality.
Twitter user @JamieGotBanned responded to a tweet by data miner HYPEX, mentioning how Fortnite is more of an intergalactic hub than a simulation. While the speculation of Fortnite being a looped simulation has lingered on for quite some time, it is still unclear as to what the actual reality is in Fortnite.
Hopefully, by the end of the Nexus War, players will get to see more than just a glimpse of the Old Fortnite Map in Chapter 2 - Season 4. Several are hoping that the Galactus Event will bring together the entire Fortnite narrative into one.
As we advance to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, it is essential that players keep an open mind. These leaks and several fan theories suggest significant changes to the game, and from the looks of it, players are in for a surprise no matter what.
