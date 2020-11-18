Fortnite v14.60 Early Patch Notes: Houseparty app comes to Fortnite, XP Xtravaganza Part 2, Creative Hub changes, and more

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 2 - Season 4 recently received the patch v14.60 update. The Marvel-themed season is drawing closer to its highly anticipated season finale.

Image via iFireMonkey

This is quite easily one of the major updates the community has seen so far in Fortnite Season 4. Epic Games has decided to add a new and unique way of playing with friends by activating the video chat feature.

Ahead of tomorrow morning’s v14.60 update, we’re looking into matchmaking issues across all platforms. We will provide updated information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/MmU8mrEHQi — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 18, 2020

The other significant feature added in the update includes the upcoming Venom cup in the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

Venom's Mythic can be found in normal matches in v14.60



VIA: @RedStorm312 pic.twitter.com/6KJN6rRCo2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 18, 2020

At the same time, patch v14.60 will also have an extension to the previous XP Xtravaganza. This means that players will now have an opportunity to rank up faster in Fortnite.

Related: Fortnite: Patch v14.50 leaks and Disney+ collaboration

Advertisement

Fortnite patch v14.60 update

Without further delay, let's have a look at the Fortnite v14.60 update.

We are Venom.



→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

🔗: https://t.co/ZaCh8hivPo



Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2020

Venom Cup: November 18th

"We saved the most menacing one for last... Venom! Bond with your Duo partner and take on a ladder of opponents in the fourth tournament of the Marvel Knockout Super Series. Place high enough and earn the terrifying Venom Outfit. We are Venom Emote, Symbiote Slasher Pickaxe, and Tendril Tote Back Bling ahead of release."

The Venom Cup marks the end of the Marvel Knockout Super Series in Fortnite. Simultaneously, it also comes as an opportunity for players to win new cosmetics before they come out in the game.

The Creative Hub Expands:

"We've added new matchmaking portals to the Creative Hub powered by you - the community! Ranked according to the most popular and fastest-growing creator-made islands, these portals showcase genres like Combat, Variety Games, and Practice Matches. Jump in and discover the best of Creative."

"We're also adding a new creative LTM which cycles through a playlist of popular community-made games. Content will be rotated in regularly, so check back every few days for new experiences!"

Let's Get Social:

"In this week's update, you'll be able to SEE your friends' faces while you play together. We're introducing a whole new way to play using video chat powered by Houseparty."

More hotfixes relating to houseparty and fortnite were added, been in development for a bit.

Exactly how it'll be used is unclear. pic.twitter.com/wNzw3aQhyw — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) November 13, 2020

This new revolutionary change in the game is going to be massive for the Fortnite community. It is not the first time that Epic Games is teaming up with Houseparty in Fortnite. Hopefully, adding video chat in the game will make matches much more interesting for players.

XP Xtravaganza Part Two:

Advertisement

"The second batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges arrives this week! Get the squad together and take on these party-wide challenges to finish out the Battle Paas in style."

The opportunity for players to collect more XP is always welcomed by the community. As the season is drawing to a close, this second part of XP Xtravaganza will help several players to complete their Battle Pass.

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way.



Get the Captain America Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/j7tMoIa8Vo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2020

The patch notes v14.60 came with another bit of insight. Epic Games added, "The fight for all reality is closing in!" right at the end. This means that perhaps there will be no more Marvel Superheroes included in the game.

Stealthy, precise, and absolutely lethal, her targets are always delivered cold.



Get the Black Widow (Snow Suit) Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/K88JdJWyCr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2020

It also points to the imminent arrival of Galactus on Fortnite Island. The Nexus War is upon us, and recent leaks suggest that Galactus is bringing 'Winter' with him.

The long-anticipated season-finale will perhaps end in a victory for the Avengers, but it will be at the cost of significant changes to the map. As always, Epic Games will save the best for the last, and perhaps Fortnite will usher in Winterfest 2020 after the Avengers defeat Galactus.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Winterfest 2020