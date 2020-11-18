Epic Games teases Venom Cup in Fortnite Marvel Knockout Super Series

After Daredevil, Ghost Rider, and Black Widow, Epic Games' next Fortnite tournament could revolve around Venom.

The anti-hero's potential introduction first hit the rumor mills a while ago. But now, Epic is teasing another Marvel Knockout Super Series cup featuring Venom in Fortnite.

New Fortnite pack/bundle will be come today or tomorrow night he worth 25$



Skins: Venom, Spieder man and Carnage pic.twitter.com/PjfvPbqud6 — RuBex | Fortnite (@ru_bex) November 10, 2020

This entire season has been bountiful in every manner, full of tournaments, LTMs, cash cups, and unique cosmetics to keep players hooked. The Marvel Knockout Super Series has already featured three of the most popular characters in the Marvel comic universe.

The Venom Cup in Fortnite is going to be the fourth one, with exclusive cosmetics on offer. This is indeed an excellent opportunity for players to prove their competitive worth in the game.

Also read - Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Top five leaks hint at Winterfest 2020

Epic Games teases Venom Cup in Fortnite

We are Venom.



v14.60 arises tomorrow, November 17. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/S0q1GE6QN2 — Fortnite Status 🕒 (@ForkniteStatuss) November 16, 2020

Although there has not been any official confirmation from Epic, it seems the Venom Cup will be the last event of the Marvel Knockout Super Series. This also means that Galactus has almost reached the Fortnite island.

Advertisement

After Epic posted a suggestive image on Twitter, the entire community started speculating about the upcoming tournament in Fortnite. However, judging from the picture, it could be a bunch of symbiotes from the Marvel Universe as well.

Carnage, Scream, Lasher, Phage, Agony, and Riot all fit the image silhouette. However, the community is convinced that Epic is finally adding Venom in Fortnite Battle Royale.

There may be a patch update coming up soon that will introduce this tournament. As of now, players have no idea what the rules are going to be.

However, it is logical to predict that the Venom Cup in Fortnite will follow the same pattern as all the others from the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

Also read: Avengers gearing up for the final battle in Fortnite Nexus War with the introduction of Venom

Several Marvel fans have been speculating that Venom would be coming to Fortnite soon as an arch-enemy to Spider-Man. That only makes them want to see more Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Black Canary, and Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse.

Hopefully, the Venom Cup will be as successful as the previous Marvel Knockout Super Series cups. It is likely that the skin, along with a few other cosmetics, will be added as bundles later on.