Fortnite "Reboot A Friend" program: Earn free pickaxe, weapon wrap, emote, and more

Epic Games has introduced a new system in Fortnite that rewards players just for playing.

Reboot A Friend Program



The Reboot a Friend program rewards players for playing with friends who haven't played in a while!



This system is currently ONLY being tested in Brazil and Italy, but will be expanded to other regions in the future.https://t.co/C3coYiY8e5 pic.twitter.com/P5wwl9AyR9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 19, 2020

Fortnite's "Reboot A Friend" program includes an enticing offer for players, including a bunch of new cosmetics. All they have to do is convince their friends to play the game again, so that both can earn the in-game rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has already seen a rise in players returning to the game. This was entirely due to the Marvel-themed season, as it attracted several comic book fans.

The new ongoing season has also featured several cups and tournaments that have attracted players back. And the introduction of the Marvel Knockout Super Series has given gamers a brilliant chance to earn their favorite Marvel cosmetics.

Epic Games testing Reboot A Friend feature in Fortnite Battle Royale

#Fortnite Reboot a Friend (Brazil only but you could probably do it anywhere) Via @FortniteGLAT2_



Link: https://t.co/cSG2T4opZq



Rewards below pic.twitter.com/eoh0zQlPgR — ShadowOpsFN (@ShadowOpsFN) November 19, 2020

Although the Reboot A Friend feature in Fortnite is still in its early days and has only been introduced in Italy and Brazil, it is one of the best ways to regulate the Fortnite community.

Reboot a Friend program: During this test, players in participating regions will be able to register on the site and invite eligible friends to participate.



This test is currently in Brazil and Italy only but may expand in the future. Email Invite only. https://t.co/5Ao4yg5aSr — arkheops (@itsarkheops) November 19, 2020

Reboot A Friend in Fortnite gives an incentive to players to return to the game. Over the years, many players have quit the game for various reasons. However, this seems like the best opportunity to lure them back.

Recently, iFireMonkey, a popular data miner, tweeted about the Reboot A Friend feature in Fortnite. Although the initiative is still in its testing phase, it is logical to assume that several players will return to the game after this initiative goes global.

Epic also recently added a video chat feature for friends with the help of the Houseparty app.

JadedDrama added a post on Reddit, where he explained the process to earn these cosmetics:

"A new "reboot a friend" program, where you play games for rewards. The rewards here are a reboot emoticon for playing one game, the critical change music pack for 5, the twin falons pickaxes for 10, and the holofoil wrap for 20. NOTE: This is currently being tested for Italy and Brazil, so you probably won't get it."

Thus, players returning to the game will have a brilliant opportunity to earn these cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.

