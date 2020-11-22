How to rank up the Battle Pass swiftly in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 before it ends

Players lagging in the Battle Pass in Fortnite can use this guide to rank up swiftly before it gets over.

Week 3 of the XP Xtravaganza Challenges has arrived!



Complete these Challenges to unlock a ton of XP and finish off the Battle Pass strong. pic.twitter.com/NFdDXGcXIP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 19, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has been one of the most productive seasons so far. Earning XP has never been easier, and Epic Games has added a second round of XP Xtravaganza to help players out.

The Marvel-themed season came with various superhero skins. Gamers need to go through specific challenges to unlock these cosmetics and earn vast amounts of XP.

How to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 before Battle Pass ends

1) Skin-based challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has various new skin-based challenges where players can earn XP and unlock new featured skins like Dr. Doom, Wolverine, Iron Man, Mystique, She-Hulk, and Thor.

Quickly completing these tasks is a brilliant way to level up fast. Players are always positively motivated to get new skins in Fortnite, and these challenges are the best way to rank up.

Image via Epic Games

2) Weekly challenges

Next up are the weekly challenges that gamers need to complete to obtain XP. Some of them include dancing at the highest and lowest points on the map.

There are also other weekly challenges like collecting the floating rings at Steamy Stacks. These will help them get that XP boost, which they would typically have to grind for in matches.

3) XP Xtravaganza challenges

Then there are the XP Xtravaganza challenges. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 saw a bunch of new challenges in Week 11. These XP Xtravaganza challenges include tasks like "Deal Damage with Secondary weapons," "Drive Cars or Trucks through Rifts," etc.

4) XP boosters

XP boosters will also play a significant part if players want to get their Battle Pass to level 100. There are three forms of XP boosters: Personal, Party, and Flat XP boost.

While the personal XP boost comes with each gameplay, teaming up allows players to get that 40% boost in XP through Party boost. Similarly, Flat XP boosters give a linear XP boost all at once.

5) XP coins

There were also a bunch of XP coins added to the game in recent weeks. These vary in color: Green, Blue, Purple, and Gold, giving 5000 XP, 6500 XP, 10000 XP, and 15,000 XP, respectively. However, players need to be a little careful while collecting these XP coins.

6) Limited-Time Modes

Completing challenges as a team always allows a better chance of finishing them quickly and getting more XP. Likewise, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has many new LTMs that players can try out for more XP.

In all fairness, Epic has designed the season perfectly for any player lagging with their XP grind. The introduction of the second round of XP Xtravaganza would be more than enough for players to get their Battle Pass to level 100.

