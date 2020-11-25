Epic Games "accidentally" leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 cosmetics

Epic Games will perhaps extend their collaborations through Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 during the festive month.

Recent leaks on Twitter have been flooded with the upcoming season of Fortnite Battle Royale. The connection with Star Wars shows that Fortnite will possibly have another movie-themed season. Along with this, there is also news of the Crew Monthly Subscription coming to Fortnite.

Several data miners have also reported that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might not have a full-blown collaboration like Season 4. Instead, they will feature as Deadpool and Aquaman did in the previous seasons.

Although the Fortnite community has not been particularly keen on another collaboration, it seems like Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will unravel another mystery. With all these leaks flowing in, several theories have also surfaced along with them.

Epic Games "accidentally" leaks significant clues for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The new Gridiron Gang outfits feature a more athletic, aerodynamic look and feel. All 32 NFL teams are represented with two styles to select, along with the new Logo-a-go-go Back Bling that lets you rep any team's logo. pic.twitter.com/0V35Z3mWuS — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 23, 2020

Popular data miner ShiinaBR reported on Twitter that the only secret skin in the battle pass this time would be a collaboration skin, just like in Season 2. Furthermore, a bunch of new NFL outfits have also been spotted by data miners.

Wait so is Epic really just re-selling a skin that already exists..? pic.twitter.com/PTqfIRub91 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 24, 2020

Similarly, many new outfits have been revealed in the game, which bears an uncanny resemblance with Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 6 skins. Players are left confused as Epic Games just added the same skins with a different name.

Ain't no way this Season 5 skin leak is on accident 🤦‍♂️ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 24, 2020

According to HYPEX, one of the most reliable data miners in the Fortnite community, these leaks were not accidental at all. In fact, Epic Games has done this before with several cosmetic leaks in previous seasons.

Image via Twitter

Another update from iFireMonkey revealed that the Fortnite Battle Bus is filled with Gamma-cell capsules. This is a major link to Hulk, although fans and players have no idea why they have been placed in the Battle Bus.

Think we’ve got enough Gamma Cells?



Galactus arrives 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/WAk7ZgRtZR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 24, 2020

Perhaps, the Avengers would require the Gamma Cells to transport between space and time. Theories suggest that this might allow the Avengers to get ahead of Galactus back in time.

There is also speculation that the Battle Bus will have six different versions and will help the Avengers travel back in time. Popular YouTuber Ali "SypherPK" Hassan asserted in a video that the Avengers would lose the Nexus War.

To fix the reality after this loss, the Avengers might travel back in time to stop Galactus. Perhaps, fans and players will get to see a mirror image of what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

However, Epic Games might have a surprise in store for players, which would be revealed at the last moment. All these leaks about Star Wars in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 points to another intergalactic war.

Crew Monthly Subscription to be added in Fortnite

Fortnite - Subscription Join the Crew

A Fortnite Crew subscription can be purchased in Fortnite from the Item Shop or Battle Pass purchase screen, and you can cancel anytime. Items and Battle Passes unlocked while a member of the Fortnite Crew are also yours to keep. pic.twitter.com/2raN0u2kGf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 24, 2020

iFireMonkey also revealed that Fortnite would feature a Crew Monthly Subscription. This will include exclusive outfits each month, with 1000 V-Bucks for players every month. Simultaneously, it will also allow players to own the Battle Pass every season.

The price for this Crew Monthly Subscription will be around $11.99 per month. Players can also cancel their subscriptions at any time. Canceling the membership will remain effective till the end of the current billing period.

The best way to maximize your Fortnite experience. Joining the Fortnite Crew gets members everything below for only $11.99 each month



The best way to maximize your Fortnite experience. Subscribe for $11.99 a month starting December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/Xt1y52iWxs — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 24, 2020

Players will not lose the cosmetics nor the V-Bucks they've collected through the Crew Subscription before canceling. This is an intuitive feature added by Epic Games to have an easy transition for in-game transactions.

While the ending of the Nexus War is still speculative, players are eager to know what awaits them in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Hopefully, the community will learn more about the nature and purpose of these leaks and theories soon.