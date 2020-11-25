Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks reveal The Mandalorian skin and offer first glimpse at Baby Yoda

Recent leaks have officially revealed the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, which is the famous intergalactic warrior - The Mandalorian - from Disney's beloved Star Wars universe.
Accompanying him in new leaked images from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is the breakout character of the show, The Child aka Baby Yoda himself.
In the picture above, The Mandalorian is instantly recognizable. Beside him, sitting in his signature pod style crib, is the beady-eyed and endearing Baby Yoda.
Fortnite is currently in the midst of an elaborate crossover with Disney, which has seen popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine and more descend upon the Fortnite island.
Recently, the Creative Director at Epic Games, Donald Mustard spoke about how the ongoing collaboration with Disney would not just be limited to a single season. This statement ties in perfectly with the recent Mandalorian and Baby Yoda reveal.
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are coming to Fortnite
It is believed that Chapter 2 - Season 5 will not be entirely based on a crossover event like Season 4. Instead, the Mandalorian skin will be an exclusive Battle Pass skin, similar to that of Aquaman and Deadpool in the past.
Here's another look at The Mandalorian skin ft. Baby Yoda on what is presumed to be the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 - Season 5:
While The Mandalorian is expected to be the secret skin, fans believe that they will be getting an exclusive Baby Yoda-style Back Bling:
This has now strengthened the theory that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 could be heavily influenced by Star Wars, courtesy of an earlier leak which hinted at Lucas Films, a reference to George Lucas, the creator of popular franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones.
With an exciting set of leaks all leading up to a potential Star Wars theme, the force certainly seems to be strong with the upcoming Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite.
Published 25 Nov 2020, 12:19 IST