Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks reveal The Mandalorian skin and offer first glimpse at Baby Yoda

Recent leaks have officially revealed the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, which is the famous intergalactic warrior - The Mandalorian - from Disney's beloved Star Wars universe.

Accompanying him in new leaked images from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is the breakout character of the show, The Child aka Baby Yoda himself.

THE MANDALORIAN IS GOING TO BE A SKIN OMG (VIA @VastBlastt) pic.twitter.com/EbZUsETPd4 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 24, 2020

In the picture above, The Mandalorian is instantly recognizable. Beside him, sitting in his signature pod style crib, is the beady-eyed and endearing Baby Yoda.

Fortnite is currently in the midst of an elaborate crossover with Disney, which has seen popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine and more descend upon the Fortnite island.

Recently, the Creative Director at Epic Games, Donald Mustard spoke about how the ongoing collaboration with Disney would not just be limited to a single season. This statement ties in perfectly with the recent Mandalorian and Baby Yoda reveal.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are coming to Fortnite

It is believed that Chapter 2 - Season 5 will not be entirely based on a crossover event like Season 4. Instead, the Mandalorian skin will be an exclusive Battle Pass skin, similar to that of Aquaman and Deadpool in the past.

Here's another look at The Mandalorian skin ft. Baby Yoda on what is presumed to be the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 - Season 5:

Yup, Baby Yoda in Season 5 let's go!



Image via @FortTory pic.twitter.com/IanG4iDbiY — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) November 24, 2020

While The Mandalorian is expected to be the secret skin, fans believe that they will be getting an exclusive Baby Yoda-style Back Bling:

Fortnite Baby Yoda Back Bling! (Fortnite Season 5 Leak) pic.twitter.com/JtwlSlh6To — Fortnite Status 🕒 (@ForkniteStatuss) November 24, 2020

This has now strengthened the theory that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 could be heavily influenced by Star Wars, courtesy of an earlier leak which hinted at Lucas Films, a reference to George Lucas, the creator of popular franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

Wait why does the alternative image an official account posted have the Lucas Films trademark? Did Epic goof? pic.twitter.com/yC8KTkyRYu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2020

The Fortnite France teaser picture mentions Lucasfilm at the bottom right of the image.



Lucasfilm isn't related to Marvel at all, but it's known for Star Wars & Indiana Jones. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 21, 2020

So the next Battle Pass is Star Wars themed?? 👀👀



Both the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will be a part of it! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 24, 2020

With an exciting set of leaks all leading up to a potential Star Wars theme, the force certainly seems to be strong with the upcoming Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite.