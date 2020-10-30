Fortnite: SypherPK talks about the future of the game and Marvel collaboration

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 2 Season 4 showed the community how much the game is evolving. Epic Games have successfully collaborated with Marvel, BTS, J Balvin, and Rocket League so far in Season 4. Simultaneously, they added new dynamics to Fortnite, all of which might change the game forever.

SypherPK made a comprehensive YouTube video explaining what Epic has in store for the Fortnite community. Previously we saw SypherPK taking on Midas' Shadow Ghosts as a Ghostbuster.

SypherPK talks about the future of Fortnite

With the introduction of Fortnitemares: Midas' Revenge, Epic Games finally added a Gulag-mechanic to Fortnite. While several content creators and streamers requested Epic for this mechanic, it might only be there till the end of Fortnitemares.

That was SO fun and SO inspiring! Super cool to hang out with a bunch of awesome people who all LOVE the art of games!



Trying to count how many clues to future stuff I’ve hidden into the background of my ‘wfh’ space... https://t.co/m4lxWPt3ks — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) October 25, 2020

SypherPK mentions in his video that Epic Games is planning a long narrative collaboration with Marvel. The storyline could supposedly go on for years, before coming to a definitive conclusion.

SypherPK deciphered a podcast interview given by Donald Mustard, where the creative director speaks heavily about the plot of Fortnite. He said,

"The Zero Point is what changed the map. It rearranged the old map to this map, which is why we still have some old POI's like Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Salty Springs. The Zero Point's energy is so powerful that it attracted Galactus to come over to the Fortnite Universe, and that is how the Marvel story really overlaps."

Thus, it is quite clear that Galactus is coming for the Zero Point, although his intentions are still unclear. Whether or not the Avengers can stop Galactus has become secondary now.

The future of Fortnite will be shaped by the community

Image Credits - SypherPK YouTube

Concurrently, when players see an iconic character like Midas on the map, it is quite plausible that he might have plans of his own. The Island is currently home to numerous powerful characters that can tip the balance of reality in Fortnite.

SypherPK also mentions, "The heroes lost their memories. That is why Thor doesn't have all his powers right now." The comics which were released before the season began, gave a lot of insight about the future of Fortnite.

"This story still has a lot more to uncover, which means that we are probably going to see a lot more Marvel stuff moving forward. That doesn't mean the future seasons are all going to be Marvel. It just means that we will probably see some Marvel related things in future seasons."

SypherPK points out how Donald Mustard focused on the connection between characters and players. He mentions how a game can be extremely protagonist centric.

Image Credits - SypherPK YouTube

For instance, if someone is playing Halo, then they are a player; they are not Master Chief. Thus, Epic Games is trying to make the map the center of the Fortnite Universe. The story revolves around the map, and this is why most of the events affect the map in Fortnite.

Galactus has been on his way to the Fortnite map since Chapter 2 Season 1, right after the Zero Point reorganized the matter of the Chapter 1 island and created our new island. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 23, 2020

The community also plays a massive role in the development of the Fortnite storyline. Epic Games have the habit of checking in on what the community wants before giving direction to their ideas. This means that as a community, players can, to a certain extent shape the future of Fortnite.

