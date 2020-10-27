Fortnite: Epic Games take a dig at critics with "Undead Game" tweet

Fortnite Battle Royale has found new life with the release of Fortnitemares Midas' Revenge. Earlier, at the beginning of Chapter 2, players, fans and experts had expressed their discontent with the game. Numerous pro players and content creators even quit the game simply because it felt dead.

However, Epic Games recently took to Twitter with a subtle dig at everyone who dared to call Fortnite a dead game.

As it fits perfectly with the Fortnitemares theme, Epic Games decided to have a little wordplay with the word "dead".

Fortnite has found new life in Fortnitemares Midas' Revenge

They ain't afraid of no ghosts.



Grab a Ghostbusters Set in the Shop now 👻 pic.twitter.com/iEIiKJyULr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 25, 2020

A new dynamic was recently added to Fortnite, where players return as Shadow Ghosts right after being eliminated.

While several have criticized this as a direct copy from Call Of Duty Warzone, having a zombie mode during Halloween is nothing new. Numerous content creators came to the defense of Epic Games during this Twitter conflict.

thats like saying creative has ruined fortnite because it made good players build faster — 100T MrSavage's Hypeman (@PlayboiXinepeng) October 23, 2020

Nevertheless, Epic Games decided to answer their critics with a subtle tweet that read, "Undead Game".

Needless to say, popular Fortnite content creators, data miners and fans have taken to the platform to comment on the post. Almost everyone unanimously expressed how Fortnite is far from being a dead game.

In the past, players have claimed that 'Creative ruined Fortnite'. However, that is not the case at all. Various experts also stated that Fortnite is gradually becoming an advertisement of sorts with all these collaborations.

Esports Talk made a comprehensive video about how Epic Games is going about things with these collaborations.

Epic Games answering Fortnite critics in a subtle way

#Fortnite Lama Rama Ending Soon!



Make sure you have completed all your challenges and got your Rocket League X Fortnite rewards before it ends with just over 8hrs left #FortniteSeason4 #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/6ztVecVL2W — JayKeyyy 👻 | Fortnite News & Intel (@JayKeyFN) October 12, 2020

Regardless of the criticism, Epic Games have always delivered to their Fortnite community. Whether it is through a collaboration with Marvel, BTS, Ghostbusters, or Rocket League, Fortnite has never felt more alive.

i mean it is a dead game compared to 2018 fortnite idk — Tobi (@obitotobilol) October 26, 2020

On the contrary, experts claim that the current mythic-driven meta in Fortnite is one of the reasons why players are not interested in the game anymore. While that might be true from a competitive perspective, Epic Games amended that by removing Dr. Doom's Mystical Bomb from FNCS.

Hahahaha. Get wrecked, all you blonde-banged chubby cheeked punk kids that put "Dead game". Even the Fortnite account makes fun of you. — Tabor Hill (@StonewallTabor) October 26, 2020

Popular Fortnite YouTube Tabor Hill also commented on the post, saying:

"Hahahaha. Get wrecked, all you blonde-banged chubby cheeked punk kids that put 'Dead game'. Even the Fortnite account makes fun of you."

HYPEX, one of the most reliable Fortnite data miners, said:

"GOD TWEET."

No,actually a dead game is defined as a game that has 1k players or less,but Fortnite has more than 350 million players — HeyItsYaBoiAliT (@DynamicShadowYT) October 21, 2020

It is not surprising that Fortnite is always at the center of controversy, considering the fact that the game has become more of a pop culture phenomenon than a BR game.

Nevertheless, the way things are shaping up in Fornite, it seems that the Marvel collaboration will culminate in a live event.

Waheyyyyy even fortnite makes fun of the fools that say “dead game”...... piece of advice - if you don’t like it go and play something else, we would be much happier without you 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/o2ylm4EUdM — BigJonseGaming (@thebigjonse) October 26, 2020

The significant leaks and ideas for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 suggest that Winterfest 2020 is on its way to the island. Perhaps the map will be covered in snow to celebrate the festivities.

Regardless of all the speculation, it is plausible to state that Fortnite is not a dead game, not by a long shot.