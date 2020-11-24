What Epic Games needs to do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 ft. SypherPK

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is almost upon us and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing how the Marvel superheroes fare against The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

After teaming up with Marvel for an elaborate crossover in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Epic Games is gearing up for its largest event yet, as a Black-hole style event is expected to usher in Season 5 on December 1.

The Battle Bus is loaded and ready to go.



This is our final stand to save all Reality.



The Devourer of Worlds arrives 12.1.20 4 PM EThttps://t.co/AGuTlNcu3h pic.twitter.com/ERKfEh4M9S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2020

With the stakes being ridiculously high and the Fortnite island bracing itself for the arrival of a never-before-seen and formidable threat in the form of Galactus, Epic Games is sure to bring in several changes when Season 5 finally arrives.

With the possibilities being endless, popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently discussed the list of things that Epic Games needs to positively include in Chapter 2 Season 5.

What Epic Games needs to do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Of late, SypherPK has been sharing some interesting theories regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Advertisement

His theories revolve around the possibility of Epic bringing in huge changes and also the fact that we could witness another Black Hole-style event, similar to that of Season 10.

I’m so freaking excited for this Fortnite Galactus Event. Apparently it’s supposed to change Fortnite forever and be bigger than the Black Hole Event. WHAT?! 😱 — MSF Pack A Puncher (@PackAPuncherYT) November 21, 2020

Keeping that in mind, in his latest video, he lists an elaborate set of changes that Epic Games should include in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. These would not only cater to fan demand but also ensure quality in terms of content.

"I still think that he pacing of the game, at times can be very slow and at times it can drag and you won't find fights for a while . Most people want action, they want combat and they want hot drops. "

Speaking about how Stark Industries is the most favored hot spot on the Fortnite map, he states that Epic needs to introduce more such locations.

"Next season, they need to try and create more hot spots and more destinations with more loot beyond Stark, to get people to spread out," he said.

Speaking about the Mythic abilities, he advocates the presence of more such abilities in Chapter 2 Season 5.

Advertisement

"Keep adding more mythics, keep adding variety... these mythic items are fun for pubs, they add a lot to it."

One of the key features which Sypher highlights is that of potential map changes in Fortnite.

"Apart from the whole Stark area, I think they should consider bringing back some of the old POI's I'm not saying bring back the entire old map but places like Tilted Towers , Dusty Depot. I think that would be a great way to feed nostalgia, without completely scrapping this entire map and going back to an old map "

Another key element he would like to see Epic continue in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is the system of regular updates and new mechanics:

"Continue with the regular updates, I really loved the update schedule this season. The reboot system definitely needs to be updated . I think they should experiment more with potentially bringing players back into the match after they get eliminated."

"Adding a recycle system , I think mechanic changes always add a lot to the game"

He wraps up his wishlist by speaking about a Christmas-themed Fortnite map in Chapter 2 Season 5.

"I want to see snow on the map , that's always a great feeling. The Gingerbread Renegade Raider needs to come out for sure and a bunch other Winter themed items. The winter Christmas themes are the best. "