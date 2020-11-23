SypherPK explains why Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 could bring back the Black Hole event, resulting in a 36-hour downtime

The impending NEXUS War is almost here as a gargantuan threat in the form of the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, looms large over the Fortnite island.

Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite is one of the most anticipated seasons due to a plethora of reasons.

While Season 4 set the foundation by introducing a slew of Marvel superheroes, courtesy of an epic crossover, Season 5 is expected to deal with the aftermath of a colossal battle that takes place between Marvel heroes and Galactus.

We can save the Island if we work together.



This is our last chance.



12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Tyz3dml6rc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2020

While the Marvel line-up of superheroes boasts of some formidable names such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor and more, the odds certainly appear to be stacked against them as Galactus has, so far, been hyped as a titanic force of unparalleled power.

This is why, according to several theories doing the rounds, it is believed that the consequences of the battle with Galactus could once again result in a Black Hole-style event, akin to Season 10 of Fortnite.

This theory was recently elaborated further by popular Fortnite streamer, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, in his latest video.

The Black Hole event set to kickstart Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5?

In an earlier video, SypherPK had explained how Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 could bring huge changes to the game. He also discussed the possibility of Galactus emerging victorious in the high-stakes battle with Marvel superheroes.

Keeping that in mind, he recently expanded upon his initial theory and discussed the possibility of another Black Hole event taking place:

"We do have a strong theory that after the event happens, Fortnite will be unplayable for two days until Season 5 releases . If you guys remember, back in the day they did the Black hole event , where at the end of Season X, the game was down for about 36 hours before Chapter 2 Season 1 released.

"I have a strong feeling that that's gonna happen again for this season . The reason is that there was some kind of leak, which showed some sort of 'To be continued' in season 5 screen where it was kinda indicating the event happened and this was like the end of the event "

The leak, which Sypher seems to be referring to, is a recent one by Max/ Fortnite Leaks, which speaks about a similar Black Hole event:

[SPOILER]



Prepare for some more possible downtime after the event similar to the Black Hole event!



"To be continued! In Season 5!"#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) November 18, 2020

Elaborating further, he goes on to discuss the possible outcomes of the Galactus event:

"I do think there's going to be some sort of transition period between the event and the new season where the game is not gonna be playable , whether that's because we fled the map- there's a picture of Galactus and the new battle bus kinda flying away from Galactus ."

"The zero point is also in front of him, so it seems like he ends up getting to the zero point , we end up leaving the Fortnite map or maybe we went into the zero point and we're travelling through time. "

He wraps up his theory by stating that we could witness a mix of both old and new POIs in Chapter 2 - Season 5, as the Fortnite map looks set to undergo a significant change:

"The story of Fortnite has always been about the map , The map is the story of Fortnite. If something huge is happening with Galactus, you can definitely expect a huge change to the Fortnite map. "