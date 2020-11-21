Galactus Fortnite Season 4 live event start date and time confirmed

Fortnite Season 4 is finally reaching its epilogue, and the timer for the Marvel-themed live event is ticking.

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, has been flying towards the beloved Fortnite island to consume it in its entirety. Thor reached earlier and has assembled a mighty line-up of Marvel superheroes to defend the island against the most significant threat that the game has ever seen.

And players finally have a set time and date for the Season 4 live event, starting today, thanks to the countdown seen in-game.

Fortnite set to unravel biggest Marvel live event yet

The Event countdown is also available on the helicarrier (Image via Fortnite)

The Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 live event occurs on 1st December, 9:10 PM GMT (2:40 AM IST). Moreover, players will have a separate game mode to queue-in to avoid kerfuffle during the live event.

Galactus has a colossal character model in the game, and the developers have kept four times more encrypted files than the earlier Travis Scott and the Doomsday events.

in comparison with earlier events:



Final Showdown - 650 mb

Travis Scott Event - 480 mb — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) November 18, 2020

Several prominent leakers and data miners have come out on social media and promised the Fortnite community that they won't be leaking any part of the upcoming event. If everything goes as planned, this Fortnite live event might break all the previous records and set a landmark for the game's forthcoming events.

This is what happens when the countdown is closer if you're wondering, not a spoiler so i decided to post it.. also i enabled the comments again but if anyone spoils anything they will get perma blocked. pic.twitter.com/wIXrN5W34S — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2020

Players might have noticed the end date of Season 4 has been delayed a bit, considering it takes place on 1st December. HYPEX, a popular data miner, also showcased a few glimpses of the event countdown closer to the big day.

The countdown showcases a sense of urgency, as it should, to the players, hyping the live event.

