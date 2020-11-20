Fortnite Week 3 XP Xtravaganza Challenges: The best route to dance on all five colored bridges in a single match

Fortnite's Week 3 XP Xtravaganza challenges are live and players will have a golden opportunity to get more experience points in the game.

Week 3 of the XP Xtravaganza Challenges has arrived!



Complete these Challenges to unlock a ton of XP and finish off the Battle Pass strong.

Coloured Steel Bridges have been a crucial part of the past Fortnite challenges. They help in facilitating the movement of players on land and connect different points of interest on the map. This week's challenges are fairly easy to perform and one of them needs the players to dance on five different colored bridges in the game in a single match.

This guide will be talking about this challenge and suggesting a simple way to complete it in a single go.

How to approach this Fortnite challenge?

First of all, players will need to land above Stark Industries' vault. Stark Industries is an ideal location for starting this challenge as many bridges are close to this location. Then, players need to use the choppa and fly to the nearest colored bridge in the game. Players need to follow a certain route to complete this challenge in time. That order is Blue-Red-Purple-Yellow-Green.

However, players can also switch up some locations based on the next safe zone of the map. After reaching the bridges, players need to leave the choppa to emote on the bridge and use the choppa to go to the next location and repeat the process until all the bridges are covered in the game.

Met My Fortnite best friend today! haha my whole team died and automatically left. So I grabbed a choppa headed to stark to have the sweatest ppl kill me, and met this guy! safe to say I sent him a add and speculated the rest of his game hahaha pic.twitter.com/FPKNinAiI7 — Jessi B˚*•̩̩͙✩•̩̩͙*˚＊ (@JessiBGirl) November 19, 2020

The locations of all colored bridges are given below.

All Colored Bridge locations in Fortnite

Image via Forbes

Here are the in-game coordinates of the bridge locations on the map:

E2 - Blue Steel Bridge

D3 - Red Steel Bridge

C6 - Purple Steel Bridge

F7 - Yellow Steel Bridge

F4 - Green Steel Bridge

Rewards for completing this Fortnite challenge

Upon completion of this challenge, players will be earning 50,000 XP in Fortnite.

