How to unlock the Venom skin for free in Fortnite

Venom, the Marvel superhero, is all set to arrive in Fortnite, and players will have a unique opportunity to get free access to the cosmetic.
Fortnite Chapter 2-Season 4 has seen a lot of superheroes make their way to the island, as they attempt to safeguard it from the incoming threat of Galactus. Venom is the most recent addition to the game. The Marvel Super Series' last tournament - Venom Cup, will allow players to unlock the cosmetic for free and get access to it before it hits the item store at a later point.
Venom Cup allows Fortnite players to get the Venom skin for free
The Venom Cup brings in the most requested superhero cosmetic to the game and presents a golden opportunity for the players to acquire it for free.
Venom Cup (Duos) Scoring System
1st: 25 points
2nd: 10 points
3rd-4th: 5 points
5th-8th: 3 points
9th-16th: 1 point
To compete, players will need to have an account higher than level 30, have 2FA enabled on their device, and have a friend to queue up with. Players will also need to reach a certain rank on their respective server to get the free Venom cosmetic, emote, back bling and pickaxe in Fortnite. Those are provided below:
Europe- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 1,200th.
NA East- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 750th.
NA West- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 300th.
Brazil- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 300th.
Asia- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 150th.
Oceania- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 150th.
Middle East- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 150th.
If the player has participated in all the prior Marvel Super Series tournaments, they will then receive the Nexus War Glider for free in Fortnite.
