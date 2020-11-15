Fortnite fan turns Salty Springs into Salty Scraps and Reddit is overrun with jokes

Fortnite players are awaiting Galactus' arrival on the map, and with that, a Redditor has come up with a theory that may point to the destruction of Salty Springs in the game entirely.

Fortnite players have a history of forming good and bad memories with this particular point of interest on the map. Seasonal live events in the game have always influenced POIs in the past. Players have witnessed many POIs getting destroyed and even re-built to suit the theme of the season.

Recently, one Redditor has revamped the fate of Salty Springs in Fortnite, and it has been getting hilarious comments.

Salty Springs changed into 'Salty Scraps' in Fortnite

Fortnite players, over the years, have developed strong feelings for points of interest in the game. Several players have their first drop of the game in these POIs which always holds a special place in their hearts. Numerous players loved Tilted Towers and Dusty Depot in the game and dropped there continuously to get high octane and thrilling gameplay.

Image via Fortnite Wiki

However, the developers have closely kept an eye on the interest shown by the community and specifically targeted POIs to be destroyed or reshaped during live events. This has been done to equally distribute players across the map. Along these lines, Redditor u/cheesysniffer shared a picture of Salty Springs inside a crater and completed destroyed in the game. He named the new location Salty Scraps.

Salty Springs has long been regarded as one of the most popular spots to land on. Many players have landed there daily to get their fill of fast-paced combat. Thus, casual players aren't big fans of the POI in the game. After posting this hilarious image on Reddit, u/cheesysniffer captioned it as "I’ve Seen A Bunch Of People Saying “Remove Salty!” “Salty Springs Sucks!” So I Present You... Salty Scraps!"

Clearly, the community went bonkers and expressed their dislike towards the point of interest on the map. Moreover, several players even speculated that the arrival of Galactus could potentially erase this POI from the game.

Image via Reddit

Several gamers are considering the humongous size of Galactus in the game and stating he could gobble up the entire map. In that case, players are definitely ready for a new map potentially making its arrival in Fortnite.

