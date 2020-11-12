Unlike the fancy and expensive cosmetics in Fortnite, many weapon wraps can be obtained for free in the game.

Fortnite weapon wraps were initially introduced in Season 7. Although the first few wraps introduced in the game were fairly simple, overtime Epic took the community by storm through the striking designs and reactive abilities that came with it.

During its inception, wraps were only applicable to weapons. However, as the game progressed, these items were also made available for vehicles that were introduced in Chapter 2.

Also read: How to open any chest in Fortnite before other players can

Most of these weapon wraps are available for purchase on the item store. However, the game also frequently offers free weapon wraps to players as a reward for completing various activities.

In this list, we take a look at the top five free weapon wraps to date in Fortnite.

Top 5 free Weapon wraps in Fortnite as of now

#1 Afterparty Wrap

Image via Epic Games

Advertisement

The Afterparty wrap was available for a very limited time in Fortnite, and players had to attend Diplo's concert in Party Royale for acquiring it for free. Moreover, this wrap was accompanied by many reactive party cosmetics in the item store.

This reactive wrap also has beautiful oil color-themed textures along with a very premium feel to it. However, it is very rare to find, and unfortunately, players might not be able to get it in the upcoming item store in Fortnite.

#2 Wrath's Wrath Wrap

Image via Epic Games

This year's Fortnitemares event also brought a new scary mummy-themed weapon wrap into the game. Players had to scavenge and collect parts of the code from different Halloween featured maps to build a code for the community. Later, it was shared on social media for players to redeem the spooky weapon wrap for free in the game.

Also read: Fortnite: Guide for using 1v1.LOL trainer to get better at duals in the game

Advertisement

#3 Sap Wrap

Image via Fortnite

Sap Wrap is a part of the Groot Set and is available for free in the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass when players reach Tier 33. This wrap looks marvelous and realistic, helping to stand out from the rest of the gamers in the lobby.

#4 Shadow Seal Wrap

Image via Epic Games

Storm The Agency Challenges brought many free rewards in Chapter 2 Season 2, and the black colored Shadow Seal wrap was a part of it. The wrap looks very extraordinary, and players can pull off some great plays while using it in the game.

With the new customizable superhero option in the item shop, players can wear the all-black outfit and rock this wrap in the game.

Advertisement

Also read: Fortnite Pro Bugha accused of Cheating after 'taping' his keyboard binds for optimal movement

#5 Inventor's Choice Wrap

Image via Fortnite

The Inventor's Choice wrap is a part of the famous Iron Man set. The wrap looks magnificent, and the glow adds a great touch to the weapon. Moreover, the wrap is reactive. Thus, whenever the player shoots at enemies, he/she will have the feeling of using an alien weapon in the game.

Players will need to reach Tier 91 in the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass to unlock this weapon wrap in the game for free.

Also read: Fortnite Black Widow Tournament - Participation Details, Free "Snow Suit" Skin and other details