Fortnite Pro Bugha accused of Cheating after 'taping' his keyboard binds for optimal movement

Professional Fortnite esports players are accusing Bugha of cheating, with claims that he is modifying his keyboard to get an unfair advantage.

The Fortnite esports scene has evolved rapidly over the years, and made a reputation for itself. However, just like esports, cheating is inevitable as well. The developers are working tirelessly to identify these players, and some big names, like FaZe Jarvis, have been banned due to the use of unfair means to gain an advantage over enemy players. We will be looking at some claims made by professional players over Bugha using a tape to use double movement in Fortnite.

RELATED: Fortnite: Lachlan joins Icon Series after officially announcing his cosmetic set

Is Bugha Cheating?

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was the winner of Solo Fortnite World Championship in the year 2019. Needless to say, he is among the best Fortnite professionals in the world. He has a tremendous fan following, and also occasionally posts videoes of him playing the game and giving tips to fans as well. He has been an icon in the gaming industry, and when a serious allegation like cheating is thrown in his face, it certainly draws a lot of eyeballs.

Fortnite is a mechanical game, and many professional players often utilise keyboard cams to show the positioning of their fingers and keybinds to their audience.

However, Bugha wasn't using his keyboard cam for a few days like he usually does, which made fans ask for it during his live streams.

Upon turning it on, fans noticed a tape that attached to his A and Caps Lock keys. That was unusual to say the least. The cardboard tape pressed two buttons at the same time, allowing him to use double movement in the game.

i can only wonder if this tweet is the reason that double movement got banned. some epic employee saw this and knew bugha was cheating — rolls (@rollsfn) November 3, 2020

Advertisement

Later, he explained that he used double movement, as it allowed him to move diagonally at a quicker rate, when compared to simply using the 'A' key on his keyboard. While many gamers assumed Bugha was cheating, others also called him out on his act.

Bugha then went on to urge players to shift to this style of movement, saying that they wouldn't be potent enough in the competitive tournaments otherwise, as many professional players already use this technique. At the end of the day, the question that needs to be asked is, was he actually cheating?

Technically, no, as all Bugha did was modify his keyboard and adapt to a new set of keybinds to get the maximum output in the game. However, there are Macros which helps players press two keys by pressing only one key, and those are illegal. However, Bugha is simply using his mechanical skills to get an advantage in the game, which any other player can potentially adopt.

Advertisement

ill miss you :'( all of that because world cup winner is taping 2 keycaps together and cant press 2 keys at the same time :( pic.twitter.com/7oIohTYKHi — NRG Zayt (@zayt) November 3, 2020

Epic Games seems to have taken notice of the misuse of the feature, and banned it in the game, so that nobody can use it. Moreever, this news has infuriated many players as well, as they perfected double movement by practising certain palm positions. Now, they will have to start from the scratch and adapt quickly.

bro THERES NO SHOT THEY REMOVED DOUBLE MOVEMENT I HAVENT BEEN THIS MAD IN LIKE 6 MONTHS DUDE ARE YOU SERIOUS @BUGHA BROOOOOOOOO — bucke (@BuckeFPS) November 3, 2020

doesnt matter who was doing it, movement should be equal for everyone — klvss (@Klvss_) November 3, 2020

Advertisement

It is safe to conclude that this isn't cheating. However, Epic Games removing this feature might be the start of fixing this problem in the Fortnite community.

RELATED: Fortnite: The Top 3 most popular superheroes to land on the Battle Royale island