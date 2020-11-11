Fortnite Black Widow Tournament - Participation Details, Free "Snow Suit" Skin and other details

Fortnite just showcased the newest Black Widow "Snow Suit" and players have a shot at earning the cosmetic for free in the game.

Fortnite Season 4 has been full of Marvel goodness, and the developers are looking to add more superheroes to that list. Earlier, Fortnite had teased the newest superhero coming to the game, and it was revealed today that it was none other than the Black Widow. Gamers have been speculating on her arrival for a while now, and the Black Widow tournament is scheduled to start tomorrow as well (11th November 2020).

Winter mission ready ❄️



→ Black Widow Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 11

🏆 Black Widow (Snow Suit) Outfit

🔗: https://t.co/cEYwqiGFLl



Mark your calendars, the final cup in the series is on Nov 18th! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 10, 2020

Black Widow Cup starts on 11th November in Fortnite

Black Widow's in-game tournament will be starting tomorrow, and players from all the regions can compete and win the exclusive rewards on offer, all at no extra cost.

Grab a sidekick and compete this Wednesday, November 11 in the Black Widow Cup, which features the Marvel Knockout LTM (Duos). Scheduled start times:



OCE 2:00:00 AM ET

ASIA 4:00:00 AM ET

ME 9:00:00 AM ET

EU 12:00:00 PM ET

BR 4:00:00 PM ET

NAE 6:00:00 PM ET

NAW 9:00:00 PM ET — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) November 10, 2020

To compete, players will need to have account higher than level 30, have 2FA enabled on their device, and queue up with a friend. Players will also need to reach a certain rank on their respective server to get the free Black Widow cosmetic in Fortnite. Those are given below:

Europe- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 1,200th.

NA East- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 750th.

NA West- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 300th.

Brazil- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 300th.

Asia- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 150th.

Oceania- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 150th.

Middle East- Rank needed to win the cosmetic and back bling is 1st - 150th.

After reaching this rank in the tournament, the reward can be found in the player's inventory soon after the completion of the tournament. The next Marvel tournament should commence on the 18th of November. It will be interesting to see what superhero cosmetic makes its way into the game for the upcoming event.

