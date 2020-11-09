Fortnite teases yet another Marvel series skin

Fortnite has another Marvel superhero coming to the Marvel Knockout Super Series as a free reward for players ranking high in the tournament.

After Ghost Rider made his way to Fortnite in the last Marvel Knockout Super Series tournament, players wanted Venom or Black Panther to come out next.

However, that seems highly unlikely, as Black Widow was teased as the next Marvel superhero to be available in the item store. Many players might claim that she was already a part of Fortnite in cosmetic form.

But various leakers, like HYPEX, have confirmed that this would be a separate cosmetic and would have a white suit, straight out of her upcoming movie of the same name, instead of a regular black outfit.

Its gonna be the Snow version from the latest Black Widow movie. (maybe with extra styles) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 9, 2020

Related: Fortnite: Guide for using 1v1.LOL trainer to get better at duals in the game

Black Widow coming back to Fortnite with unique makeover

Fortnite gave players a sneak peek at the newest Black Widow cosmetic with a spider caption and showcased her logo in the recent teaser post.

However, the community wasn't entirely thrilled by this announcement. Some didn't like the previous Black Widow outfit and were looking forward to this one.

Advertisement

On the flip side, people who already bought her skin in-game are finding it difficult to digest the fact that their OG Black Widow won't be her only skin. It would be even worse if the newest cosmetic looks better than the old one.

The upcoming skin will represent the newest snowy white outfit that Black Widow uses in her upcoming standalone movie. Moreover, based on the silhouette look, one can clearly say the hair looks a bit different, and it could be very different from the existing Black Widow cosmetic in the game.

Related: Fortnite: Top three most popular superheroes to land on the Battle Royale island

No other details have been revealed for the tournament, yet players can expect some news soon from the developers.

Related: Fortnite pro, Bugha, accused of cheating after 'taping' his keyboard binds for optimal movement