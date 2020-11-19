The Game Awards 2020: The Last of Us Part 2 bags a total of ten nominations across various categories

The official Nominations for the Game Awards 2020 are out, and The Last of Us Part 2 has dominated the scene, despite the criticism it received following launch.

Naughty Dog's ambitious video game released this year amidst a pandemic, which was a bold move considering that the entire world was in a state of commotion.

Did The Last Of Us Part 2 Do Enough To Deserve The Game Awards Nomination?

However, that wasn't the real problem. Several insider leaks spoiled the game's climax, and fans started revolting against the situation, even before its release. This though, seemingly didn't affect the game's performance, as has been proven by a nomination at The Game Awards.

Despite that, the game was undeniably a piece of art, and the Game Awards have seemingly recognized that as well.

It picked up a whopping ten nominations at The Game Awards 2020, in what would likely have come as a surprise to the community.

Related: T1 signs Keria as the team’s starting support for 2021

All Nominations for The Last of Us Part 2 at The Game Awards 2020

Advertisement

Congrats to all the nominees for @thegameawards! We’re incredibly honored to have The Last of Us Part II up for 10 awards, including Game of the Year, Innovation in Accessibility, Best Performance noms for @TheVulcanSalute and @LauraBaileyVO, and more! https://t.co/uPsiv9hDq4 pic.twitter.com/nbhqFBdvht — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 18, 2020

Here are the nomination categories for The Last of Us Part 2 at The Game Awards 2020:

Best Performance:

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Baily as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cummighum as Hades in Hades

Hades in Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Art Direction:

Final Fantasy XII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Score/Music:

Doom Eternal is composed by Mick Gordon

is composed by Mick Gordon Final Fantasy VII Remake is composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu and Mitsuto Suzuki

is composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu and Mitsuto Suzuki Hades is composed by Darren Korb

is composed by Darren Korb Ori and the Will of the Wisps is composed by Gareth Coker

is composed by Gareth Coker The Last of Us Part 2 is composed by Gustavo Santaolalla and Additional Music by Mac Quayle

Best Audio Design:

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Resident Evil 3

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Innovation in Accessibility:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs: Legion

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative:

13 Sentinels Aegis Rim is written by George Kamitami

is written by George Kamitami Final Fantasy VII Remake is written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki and Sachie Hirano

is written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki and Sachie Hirano Ghost of Tsushima is written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs and Jordan Lemos

is written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs and Jordan Lemos Hades is written by Greg Kasavin

is written by Greg Kasavin The Last of Us Part 2 is written by Neil Drukmann and Halley Gross

Best Action/Adventure:

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction:

Final Fantasy VII Remake from Sqaure Enix

from Sqaure Enix Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Production

from Sucker Punch Production Hades from Super Giant Games

from Super Giant Games The Last of Us Part 2 from Naughty Dog

from Naughty Dog Half-Life: Alyx from Valve

Game of the Year:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Nintendo

from Nintendo Doom Eternal from ID Software

from ID Software Final Fantasy VII Remake from Sqaure Enix

from Sqaure Enix The Last of Us Part 2 from Naughty Dog

from Naughty Dog Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Production

from Sucker Punch Production Hades from Super Giant Games

To vote for the Last of Us Part 2 in The Game Awards, click here.

The Game Awards 2020 is an upcoming award ceremony scheduled to be held on December 10th, 2020.

Related: Genshin Impact Error Code 4201: What is it, and how it can be fixed