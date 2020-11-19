The Game Awards 2020: The Last of Us Part 2 bags a total of ten nominations across various categories

The official Nominations for the Game Awards 2020 are out, and The Last of Us Part 2 has dominated the scene, despite the criticism it received following launch.
Naughty Dog's ambitious video game released this year amidst a pandemic, which was a bold move considering that the entire world was in a state of commotion.
Did The Last Of Us Part 2 Do Enough To Deserve The Game Awards Nomination?
However, that wasn't the real problem. Several insider leaks spoiled the game's climax, and fans started revolting against the situation, even before its release. This though, seemingly didn't affect the game's performance, as has been proven by a nomination at The Game Awards.
Despite that, the game was undeniably a piece of art, and the Game Awards have seemingly recognized that as well.
It picked up a whopping ten nominations at The Game Awards 2020, in what would likely have come as a surprise to the community.
All Nominations for The Last of Us Part 2 at The Game Awards 2020
Here are the nomination categories for The Last of Us Part 2 at The Game Awards 2020:
Best Performance:
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Baily as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cummighum as Hades in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Art Direction:
- Final Fantasy XII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score/Music:
- Doom Eternal is composed by Mick Gordon
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu and Mitsuto Suzuki
- Hades is composed by Darren Korb
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is composed by Gareth Coker
- The Last of Us Part 2 is composed by Gustavo Santaolalla and Additional Music by Mac Quayle
Best Audio Design:
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Resident Evil 3
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
Innovation in Accessibility:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative:
- 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim is written by George Kamitami
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki and Sachie Hirano
- Ghost of Tsushima is written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs and Jordan Lemos
- Hades is written by Greg Kasavin
- The Last of Us Part 2 is written by Neil Drukmann and Halley Gross
Best Action/Adventure:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake from Sqaure Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Production
- Hades from Super Giant Games
- The Last of Us Part 2 from Naughty Dog
- Half-Life: Alyx from Valve
Game of the Year:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Nintendo
- Doom Eternal from ID Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake from Sqaure Enix
- The Last of Us Part 2 from Naughty Dog
- Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Production
- Hades from Super Giant Games
To vote for the Last of Us Part 2 in The Game Awards, click here.
The Game Awards 2020 is an upcoming award ceremony scheduled to be held on December 10th, 2020.
