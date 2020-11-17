Genshin Impact Error Code 4201: What is it, and how it can be fixed

Genshin Impact had a staggering success over the last few months, which has brought many gamers to the latest free-to-play title.

The game takes players on a magical journey to an open-world, where they can explore and find many unique enemies to defeat. Moreover, the art style of the game encourages many anime enthusiasts to give this title a try as well.

The game is available on multiple platforms like PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. Thus, it is inevitable to have no bugs or glitches in the game. Recently, players came across the Error Code 4201, which has been giving players a hard time for playing the game.

Related: What year does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War take place in?

In this article, we will be talking about this particular error and how it can be fixed.

What is Error Code 4201 in Genshin Impact?

@GenshinImpact I'm trying to log in but i keep getting error code 4201 can you help me plz — Jake (@soppyghost) October 2, 2020

The Error Code 4201 in Genshin Impact states, 'Failed to connect, please check your network settings.' It becomes almost impossible to log into the game with this error. Moreover, the problem might look easy to solve, but players need to check certain things in their to-do list to get rid of this error in their game.

Advertisement

How to solve Error Code 401 in Genshin Impact?

Image via MK Tech/YouTube

The Error Code 4201 in Genshin Impact can be solved by various methods on different platforms. If the player is experiencing this error on mobile devices, then he/she needs to check the wifi connection and make sure it isn't blocking the game. However, if the problem persists, then players need to connect to a mobile hotspot and use a cellular network to avoid this error in the game.

If the player is experiencing this error on a PC, then he/she needs to run the install .exe file and stop using the shortcut of the game. Make sure to run the game in Administrator and check if the VPN is obstructing the game's launch and revoking its access to the internet.

Advertisement

Related: What are the Mythic items? Everything you need to know about League of Legends' new shop system

If the above solutions don't seem to work for the players, then they need to do the old-school method of re-installing the game on their device. Do keep in mind that the players must remember the credentials of the account to recover the previous data that was stored in the game's servers. The developers of Genshin Impact will release a hotfix for this in the upcoming days. Thus, players should hope this issue gets addressed by them soon.

Related: Fortnite confirms Venom as the next Marvel character to arrive in-game