What year does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War take place in?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released recently, bringing nostalgic gamers back to this legendary FPS franchise.

Time to unravel the conspiracy.



Play #BlackOpsColdWar now on all platforms:https://t.co/h1V2f4sbP7 pic.twitter.com/I259LWUePB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 13, 2020

The game is set in various locations, from East Berlin and Vietnam to Turkey and the Soviet KGB headquarters. Moreover, the players have access to ample customization options that will make their experience unique and worth remembering.

However, they might be curious about the period in which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign takes place.

This article discusses the same and showcases the game's new features.

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War happen?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes place in the early 1980s, during the same time as the infamous Cold War. The story is very engaging and should come as a memorable experience for players. The inside details will be left aside, as many gamers might not have played the game yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the direct continuation of the original Black Ops campaign from back in the day and contains some old characters like Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson. Players have a common objective: to take down the mysterious soviet spy, 'Perseus.'

Graphics continue to shine in Call of Duty games

The graphics are another strong point, as the game looks marvelous. The environment feels surreal and immerses the player inside the gruesome time of the Cold War. The game's visuals feel very immersive, as players will be part of intense battles followed by cinematics to guide them through the well-crafted story.

The shooting mechanism feels very comforting and is a significant part of the game, forming the very core of the Call of Duty franchise.

Different modes can be accessed

If players aren't big fans of the single-player campaign, they can move to the multiplayer mode, giving access to a variety of real-time competitive matches against real enemies.

Moreover, if a player is looking to play some casual Call of Duty games with friends, the zombie mode provides a perfect blend of action and loot while taking on hordes of zombies while also having fun.

