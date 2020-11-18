When is the Galactus event happening in Fortnite: Possible Start date, Free rewards, and other details

Fortnite just received its last Season 4 update (v14.60), and the game is ready to host its biggest Marvel-themed live event in the coming days.

Galactus was first teased in Fortnite via in-game Marvel comic books. As the season moved forward, Thor was seen assembling an army of superheroes, tasked with defending their beloved island against the incoming threat.

Now that the final battle against Galactus is near, many content creators and leakers have provided the community with a definite date for the event in Fortnite.

The Nexus War continues!



The v14.60 update arrives November 18. Downtime will start at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/Wg4iwHpsD8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 18, 2020

The Season 4 live event is anticipated to be the biggest Fortnite Live Event to date. Many gamers are speculating about what the future of the game could be after this massive in-game event occurs.

Galactus Season 4 Live Event in Fortnite

With the newest update going live, leakers went deep inside the game's files and have actually got their hands on some interesting information. PeQu, a prominent Fortnite data-miner, showcased some pictures of the updated Battle Pass tab, which shows Galactus looking at the Fortnite map.

Moreover, players have also spotted the tip of his head in the background, thereby highlighting the Marvel super-villain's enormous size.

UPCOMING BATTLE PASS TAB! pic.twitter.com/FW8RWiCPmq — PeQu - Fortnite Leaks (@PeQuLeaks) November 18, 2020

Over the course of the season, players watched Iron Man modify the existing battle bus. It seems like Iron Man has finally completed his modification, in that the battle bus doesn't need the balloon to fly and uses a booster instead.

Several gamers anticipated Iron Man's battle bus to carry the game back to the older version of the island, or bring an end to this season with players escaping from Galactus through a black hole.

According to @ShiinaBR, the Battle Bus will go live at Saturday. — STORMSCAR (@LeaksStormscar) November 18, 2020

Merl, a Fortnite content creator, also speculated on the date of this live event to be around 28th-29th November based on the past live events.

The Galactus Event likely should be around November 28th - 29th judging off Past Events, Not Confirmed just Speculation! — Merl (@Merl) November 18, 2020

Firemonkey also leaked the Season 4 live event's name - "The Devourer of the Worlds."

Watching Galactus Live Event will grant you a Gift pic.twitter.com/b3E7zl46NT — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaFN) November 18, 2020

The Live Event in Fortnite Season 4 could possibly shape the game's future, and players are almost certainly in for quite a treat.

