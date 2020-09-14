Fortnite x Star Wars crossover on the horizon; new X-Wing Glider leaked

Epic Games' Fortnite is one of the most popular games globally. Throughout its impressive three-year-run, it has come to be known for hosting elaborate crossovers with several music stars, movies, and TV series.

Currently, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is entirely Marvel-themed and is amid its most significant crossover yet.

Chapter 2 Season 4 has so far been a hit with the masses, who are reveling amidst the like of popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Thor.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Recently, a leak related to Star Wars surfaced online, and this has left fans excited. We could now potentially witness another upcoming Star Wars event, considering Disney owns both Marvel and Star Wars.

Fortnite x Star Wars: X-Wing Glider to arrive in-game

According to leaks by data miners online, a Star Wars-themed Vanguard Squadron X-Wing Glider has been decrypted in the Fortnite files:

Recently Decrypted: Pakchunk1000



Vanguard Squadron X-wing

Stay fearless to the finish.



Internal Rarity: Epic pic.twitter.com/THVPF2AmK5 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 14, 2020

Seems like pak with x-wing got decrypted and with it some strings:



- "Main Thruster",

- "Plasma",

- "Stay fearless to the finish.",

- "Thruster Air Glow",

- "Vanguard Squadron X-wing" pic.twitter.com/LuNMm4k8xF — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) September 14, 2020

You can also check out the X-Wing Glider sounds:

This is not the first time that Fortnite will be featuring a Star Wars crossover, having also included an exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event back in 2019. It began on 14th December 2019 and lasted till 7th January 2020.

The Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event brought popular characters such as Finn, Rey, Kylo Ren, and Stormtroopers, replete with lightsabers, to the Fortnite island.

Image Credits: Business Insider

A majority of the action took place at Risky Reels, and this collaboration also featured an exclusive clip from The Rise of Skywalker. During the event, players were also greeted by digital avatars of The Rise of Skywalker's director, JJ Abrams, and Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley.

Soon, fans from all across the world tuned in to watch the exclusive event, as the Star Wars-themed cosmetics became the talk of the Fortnite island:

Image Credits: Epic Games

Another Fortnite x Star Wars crossover has been speculated for a long time now, and the latest glider leak has certainly left fans excited:

