Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Leaks: "Laser Guns" allegedly in the works and more

With just a few days to go before Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, players have reported multiple sightings of Galactus.

The Devourer of Worlds will be the concluding event of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. However, before the island can usher in new POIs (points of interest), the old must be put to rest.

That is precisely what Galactus is going to do during the Devourer of Worlds event. Thus, the Avengers might need a plan B to salvage the Nexus War.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks suggest that players will drive the Battle Bus and use Jetpacks and Lasers

220!!! Snikt! Snikt!



I know I’m pretty much the most biased person possible when it comes to Fortnite, but I’ve sure loved this season! Dooms Domain has become one of my favorite landing spots ever! pic.twitter.com/2LE6mZ24Ua — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) November 29, 2020

Several leaks and theories have surfaced on Twitter, suggesting how the Avengers will protect the Fortnite reality from shattering. Most notable of these match the magnitude of Galactus himself, and he seems to be colossal from the looks of it.

Another theory suggests that the Avengers might travel back in time by integrating the Battle Bus with Gamma cells. Compiling all these leaks and theories points to a tragic loss for the Avengers in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.

Recently, Donald Mustard, the creative director at Epic Games, updated his cover photo on Twitter, an image of Galactus foreshadowing the outcome of the Nexus War.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?



Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

Similarly, an update from Fortnite with the striking image of Stark-designed Battle Bus had excited the fans. The message said: "You do know how to drive the Battle Bus...right?"

This hints at the fact that players might actively take part in the time travel to give the Avengers a second chance against Galactus. Ali "SypherPK" Hassan spoke extensively in a video about how the Avengers will win the Nexus War by going back in time.

In a recent video, he also spoke about the magnificent size of Galactus in the upcoming event. Simultaneously, he deduced from an image uploaded by Donald Mustard that Tilted Towers might come back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

On the other hand, data miner @LunakisLeak updated that the in-game countdown has reached its final stage. Galactus has started emerging from underneath the water, and it looks like he will be coming for the Zero Point.

Once Galactus takes over the Zero Point, players might experience the Black Hole, which happened back in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X. However, players are excited to play their active roles in defeating Galactus.

Favorite Nexus War moment so far? pic.twitter.com/uWFuhxeVxZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 27, 2020

For now, it seems that players will probably have to use the Jetpacks and Lasers during the Devourer of Worlds event. It is not certain whether they will do so to combat Galactus to run to fight another day.

How could the leaked black hole of season 5 save fortnite?



Fortnite has been in a state of purgatory since Chapter 2 started up, with long-running seasons, content droughts, and many of its biggest creators abandoning it for games like Warzone and Among Us. But, if the leaked- — Galactus 'Galan' the Devourer of Worlds (@GalactusGalan) November 27, 2020

Until this point, the Black Hole and Zero Point have a striking resemblance with the Battle Bus design. Perhaps, players will drive these buses through Galactus, and the Gamma Cells will shrink him down.

Hopefully, Epic Games will give this season a fitting send-off before Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 begins. In all fairness, fans and players will miss the Marvel-based Fortnite season once it is over.

