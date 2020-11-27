Fortnite XP Xrtravaganza Week 4 Challenges: Boogie Before Oblivion Challenge guide

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 XP Xtravaganza Week 4 has a specific challenge that will make players groove.

Recently, the XP Xtravaganza Week 4 challenges were updated by Epic Games. This is perhaps the last chance players will get to complete their Battle Pass before Chapter 2 - Season 5 begins.

Week 4 of the XP Xtravaganza Challenges is here!



Complete these Challenges for a bunch of XP to finish out the Battle Pass strong. pic.twitter.com/OLnHY6v3Op — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2020

Furthermore, completing these challenges allow players to gain much more XP than they would usually acquire. Some of these challenges include "Deal Damage with Assault Rifles," "Release Slurp into the Atmosphere," "Hit Opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades," and so on.

However, one of these challenges include players dancing at a specific location. The Fortnite community had seen similar challenges before where players had to "Dance on the Highest and Lowest Point" on the map.

The "Boogie Before Oblivion" challenge in Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 is quite similar to its predecessors. Here is a comprehensive guide for players to follow in order to complete this challenge.

How to complete the "Boogie Before Oblivion" challenge in Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4?

Image via Perfect Score, YouTube

Thanks to the famous YouTuber Perfect Score, players now precisely know what to do to complete the "Boogie Before Oblivion" challenge.

Players need to reach the landmark Fancy View on the Fortnite map. It is located right on the western edge of the map. They can drop at Sweaty Sands and keep going west to find this landmark.

Image via Perfect Score, YouTube

Once players drop at this location, they have to turn towards the sea and do an emote. Perfect Score selected the Infectious Emote to complete the challenge. However, players can try out other emotes to see if that works.

Image via Perfect Score, YouTube

After completing the challenge, players are instantly rewarded with 20,000 XP, which is quite a considerable XP boost. Thus, this challenge is perhaps one of the most straightforward challenges in Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4.

Players can notice a faded glimpse of Galactus' crown while facing the sea. The name of the challenge is thus suggestive of the outcome of the Nexus War.

Fighting Galactus Tip #87: Don’t forget your jet pack



Prepare for the final battle.



12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/YBnQzqlFqZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 will end in a few days with the Devourer Of Worlds event. It remains to be seen whether the Avengers are ready to face Galactus and protect the Fortnite reality.

