Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup: Date, Rewards, Eligibility, and everything else

Exciting news for OnePlus, users as Fortnite Battle Royale will feature the Bhangra Boogie Cup on 6th December 2020.

Recently, data miners and leakers discovered that Epic Games would host a tournament, especially for their Android players.

This will be an excellent opportunity for players to unlock the Bhangra Boogie Emote, which was exclusive to OnePlus devices.

The Bhangra Boogie Emote was only available for players who purchased a OnePlus device. However, it will now be available to other Android players as well.

Furthermore, this tournament will also be one of the first in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Thus, it will be interesting to see what becomes of the map in the next season.

Unlike the Galaxy and Ikonik skins, which were only available for Samsung users, Epic Games and OnePlus are now targeting a wider audience. This also shows that exclusive skins would definitely be available for players through Fortnite tournaments and cash cups.

Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup

ICYMI: The #Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup will take place on December 6th for players on eligible Android devices.



Compete for a chance to earn:

- Bhangra Boogie Emote & Spray

- Click Down Get Down Lobby Track



(The image might not be official) pic.twitter.com/k91g6U1fIR — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) November 23, 2020

Registration and Format

Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup will be an Android event centered around OnePlus. Players taking part in the tournament do not necessarily need a OnePlus device. Any Android user can take part in the tournament.

Similarly, the event doesn't require players to meet any eligibility criteria. According to several leakers, this is an open tournament, in which players effectively don't need to have an Arena rank to take part.

The format has not been disclosed yet, and Epic Games have not updated anything on their blog. Likewise, the scoring system, as well as the elimination and placement structure, are yet to be revealed as well.

However, several fans and players have speculated that it will have the same format as other Fortnite tournaments. This means players will get a ten-match window to collect points.

Rewards

Drop-in and compete to be the best in your region for a chance to win the only phone to run Fortnite at 90 FPS. Other prizes include the Bhangra Boogie Emote and Spray, as well as the Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track featuring Raftaar. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 20, 2020

It is highly plausible that players placing above a certain threshold will be awarded prizes and OnePlus exclusive cosmetics.

According to data miner Guille_GAG, players taking part in the Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup will win four cosmetic items. These include an Emote, a spray, OnePlus back bling, and a music pack.

There are also rumors that the Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup winners will be rewarded with a OnePlus 8T. This reward will be quite alluring for players as the OnePlus 8T offers 90 fps for Fortnite gameplay.

Epic Games are keeping the details close to the vest, as this event will take place in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Perhaps it will be like the #FreeFortnite cup where every player will be rewarded with cosmetics.

Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup Date

According to Guille_GAG's post on Twitter, Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup will take place on 6th December 2020.

The event is likely to begin at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST/4:30 AM IST.

The Fortnite community is still eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the Bhangra Boogie Cup. The official declaration will reveal the rewards, time, as well as scoring format.

