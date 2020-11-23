Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series: Start date, registration, prize pool, and other details

Fortnite will be featuring the fourth edition of the Chipotle Challenger Series with pro players and top influencers.

Chipotle Challenger Series feat Fortnite is back! Drop in with your friends! Sign up for the qualifiers on 11/24 & 12/3 for a chance to face off against ME & my squad in the finals 12/8. $50k prize pool + 🌯🌯🌯SIGN UP TODAY https://t.co/hZaLKfoYms #sponsored pic.twitter.com/xckmFCLRyE — FaZe Dubs (@Dubsfn) November 18, 2020

The prize pool for the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series will be $50,000. The previous edition took place in October, with Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach from NRG crowned as champion with Illest and Furious.

However, this time, things will be much more competitive in the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series. Players will be looking to make an impact as everyone above the age of 13 is allowed to participate.

The qualifiers will select only the top four trios to go ahead and compete in the finals of the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series.

Players from the US or Canada will have to build a trio team and register for the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series. Each team needs to have one PC player who would be the party leader, enabling them to get in custom lobbies.

Registrations can be done via this link.

Schedule for the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series

The Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series Finale will be held on 8th December from 6 PM EST/3 PM PST/4:30 AM IST.

The First Qualifiers for the Chipotle Challenger Series will be held on 24th November from 6 PM EST/3 PM PST/4:30 AM IST and 9 PM EST/6 PM PST/7:30 AM IST.

The Second Qualifier will be held on 1st December from 6 PM EST/3 PM PST/4:30 AM IST and 9 PM EST/6 PM PST/7:30 AM IST.

Format for Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series

Image via Twitter

The top four teams that win from each qualifier will have an opportunity to fight for the prize in a private lobby with Fortnite pros, streamers, and celebrities.

The Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series will be a five-game series finale. Each elimination will give the teams one point. Similarly, these teams will get points according to their placements.

There will be a ladder system that allows players to play for the entire 3-hour span. Participants will need to showcase their best as the finals will have them compete against Fortnite legends.

The prize pool for the fourth edition of Chipotle Challenger Series

The total prize pool will be $50,000. Like the previous editions, the top three teams will get free burritos for a year.

The prize pool division will be as follows:

1st place - $30,000

2nd place - $15,000

3rd place - $5000

Celebrities and pros competing in the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series

The streamers and pro players taking part are as follows:

Nicholas "NickEh30" Aymoony

Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

Daniel "Dubs" Paul Walsh

Brodie "rehx" Franks

Cody "Clix" Conrod

Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson

Nate Hill

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton

Anthony' ZexRow' Colandro

Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler

Diego "Arkhram" Lima

Malachi "Reverse2k" Greiner

Emad "Emad" Nasif

The celebs taking part in the Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series are:

Heimana Reynolds

Jagger Eaton

Tyler Josheph

Juju Smith-Schuster

Fans can watch the live-stream for Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series on the official Chipotle Twitch Channel.

