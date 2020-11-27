Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 XP Xtravaganza Week 4: How to release slurp into the atmosphere

The Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenge has another opportunity for players to rank up quickly.

Just six days are left before the current season officially kicks off the Nexus War against Galactus. Thus, Epic Games has added another round of XP Xtravaganza Challenges for players to level up swiftly.

Week 4 of the XP Xtravaganza Challenges is here!



Complete these Challenges for a bunch of XP to finish out the Battle Pass strong. pic.twitter.com/OLnHY6v3Op — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2020

The Devourer Of Worlds Event is going to take place on 1st December 2020. For those who haven't completed their Battle Passes yet, this is perhaps the last opportunity.

What is with the “release slurp into the atmosphere” challenge? I’ve destroyed easily over 20 slurp barrels and only 4 have counted, am I missing something? — BaconKoopa (@BaconKoopa) November 27, 2020

One of the challenges in the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenges includes releasing slurp into the atmosphere. While players have found it tricky, this guide will assist them in completing this challenge quickly.

How to complete "Release Slurp Into The Atmosphere" XP Xtravaganza Challenge in Fortnite

Popular YouTuber HarryNinetyFour made a comprehensive video showing exactly what players have to do to complete this challenge. It is essential to note that players will have to release slurp into the atmosphere thrice to complete this task.

Slurp objects provide shields when they are destroyed or released. Once players demolish them, ooze gets released into the atmosphere.

Image via HarryNinetyFour

According to HarryNinetyFour, it is advisable to start with destroying the Slurp Tower with their pickaxes as players can get building material from it quickly.

Image via HarryNinetyFour

Similarly, crushing the Slurp Truck also provides players with metal. They can target the Slurp Truck near Slurpy Swamp. Destroying it will release slurp into the atmosphere, completing two out of five release slurp into the atmosphere challenges.

Image via HarryNinetyFour

Next up, players have to get inside the building at Slurpy Swamp and destroy about three barrels of slurp, effectively completing the challenge.

Thus, they have to target three distinct slurp containers: Slurp Tower, Slurp Barrels, and Slurp Truck. These acts will help players complete the "Release Slurp Into The Atmosphere" XP Xtravaganza Challenge in Fortnite.

